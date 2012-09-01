Don’t you just hate it when you’re on the subway train and cannot “get off.”
The above is the September edition of the Tokyo Metro Train Manners‘ poster series.
You can directly view the original, “unimproved” poster here at the Metro website.
Don’t you just hate it when you’re on the subway train and cannot “get off.”
The above is the September edition of the Tokyo Metro Train Manners‘ poster series.
You can directly view the original, “unimproved” poster here at the Metro website.
6 thoughts on “‘Getting off’ on Tokyo trains”
I See What You Did There | Know Your Meme
Please insert the meme photo, ok?
AAAHHHH YYYEEEAAAHHHH!!! Times like these are such a happy moment!
How about all those idiots pushing onto the train before the passengers have got off..
I call them targets…
Just for comparison…
Click on the photo to see it in its full-sized glory, 660 x 442px.
DAMNIT JIMMY, YOUR SHIRT SAYS DO NOT RUN JIMMY. DO NOT RUN.
Shiverz 尻尾 (@ReddKlaw) Jan. 8, 2017