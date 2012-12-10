Japan has some of world’s best parks for making children happy, according to this photo sent in by the 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, Den4.
タイヤ公園 nearby my home
19 thoughts on “Happy times in the park, Japanese style”
Old Internets is old Internets
That old photo has been around since 2010.
Yeah, yeah, but there still can be moments of fun mixed in with the endless grim concrete of Japan…
..
The slide ‘o’ death…
The Devil’s slide (なにこの滑り台…鬼畜すぎてコワイww)
RIDE THE WILD EGGPLANT!
Hip hippo happy!!
More hippo dangers in the parks of Japan!
Ikegami 5 Park – Hippo in Tokyo
Mo’ better buddies…
It’s just a grim reminder to kids of what’s in store for them…
A different pachyderm—-a different “happy”— but fun none the less.mamimumemotchan.tumblr— Elephant. Playground. Equipment.
♬Hippo, hippo, shake…♪
https://youtu.be/1Ke8mzgex4U
Go and play with the Devil, kids.
This giraffe is unhappy about its lot in life…
Translation: Giraffe slide. You look really nice.
Hey.
Some Japanese playgrounds aren’t so terrible…
translation:
Dinosaur Jokes thought with edgy humor.
More devilish fun in Tokyo playgrounds…
Concrete proof of Cthulhu’s spread!!~
Mo’ betta PLAYGROUNDing…