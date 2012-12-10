Happy times in the park, Japanese style

Japan has some of world’s best parks for making children happy, according to this photo sent in by the 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, Den4. monsieur kool

penis-slide-top
penis-slide-park in japan
penis-slide-bottom

taiya park
 
Many other Cheerful Japanese parks (3Yen / 2005-10-02) like my neighborhood’s Taiya playground shown on the above left have been featured on the 3Yen including:
   • Cthulhu’s cephalopodic playscapes (3Yen / 2007-07-07)
   • Pachyderm pooping playtime (3Yen / 2005-08-04)
   • City parks make great dumps (3Yen / 2007-11-14)

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

