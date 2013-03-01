Toshinori Muto of Japan tees off Cthulhu?

Toshinori Muto of Japan quickly tees off before the dread Sand Cthulhu has His Evil Way with the hapless Japanese golfer.



On the first day of the New Zealand PGA Championship Toshinori Muto of Japan tees off at The Hills Golf Club in Queenstown on Feb. 28th, 2013. The Otago Daily Times reported that Muto (34) said, the views at The Hills are completely alien to Japanese-based golfers (Otago Daily Times Online News | March 1, 2013) .