Fembots, tentacle sex, dancing purple kaiju, etc….typically Tokyo

Japanese fembots, tentacle sex, dancing purple kaiju/monsters, Tyrannosaurus rex eating go-go girls on top of neon tanks, with Kate Hudson, as a gold-masked ninja destroying the world largest city*—Watch the Tokyo-made, official music video of MUSE, “Panic Station.”
Check out the video’s main location of the Japanese bikini robot girls, neon-clad sound trucks, cyber-fetishes, dancing bar maids, giant humanoid mecha sluts with a gangbang afterward in our previous report: Japanese otaku paradise—Fembot Bar (3Yen / 2012-07-28)
Note: “Lucky Dragon No. 5″ refers to the unlucky Japanese fishing boat, with a crew of 23 men, which was exposed to nuclear fallout from the thermonuclear device test on Bikini Atoll, on March 1, 1954. ( wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucky_Dragon_No._5 ) The incident was the opening scene of the first Godzilla movie in 1950 ( badassdigest.com/2013/07/28/lucky-dragon-5).
