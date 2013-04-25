Fembots, tentacle sex, dancing purple kaiju, etc….typically Tokyo

Japanese fembots, tentacle sex, dancing purple kaiju/monsters, Tyrannosaurus rex eating go-go girls on top of neon tanks, with Kate Hudson, as a gold-masked ninja destroying the world largest city*—Watch the Tokyo-made, official music video of MUSE, “Panic Station.”

Check out the video’s main location of the Japanese bikini robot girls, neon-clad sound trucks, cyber-fetishes, dancing bar maids, giant humanoid mecha sluts with a gangbang afterward in our previous report: Japanese otaku paradise—Fembot Bar (3Yen / 2012-07-28)



Flying Japanese RoboGirl by tokyofashion, on Flickr