Kewpie pigs invade Yokohama Japan

Den4, 3Yen correspondent reports:
Kewpie pigs in Yokohama Chinatown…

kewpie-pigs-Yokohama-Chinatown
Embiggen

Scary, what’s next?!

Taro 3Yen replies:
How about the fact that Kewpie is worshipped as a God in Japan (3Yen / 2008-04-01), or that about 9% of all eggs produced in Japan are transformed into Kewpie mayonnaise products (Kewpie.co.jp)?

kewpie-corp-logo

6 thoughts on “Kewpie pigs invade Yokohama Japan”

  1. Those golden pigs and their gold apparatus are very commodious, aren’t they?

  2. At November’s huge “Tori no Ichi matsuri” festival in Tokyo’s Shinjuku has banned people with tattoos (anti-pig gangster measure) but Tattoo Kewpie can be found everywhere—Such is the Power of Kewpie.

