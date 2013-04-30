Kewpie pigs invade Yokohama Japan

Den4, 3Yen correspondent reports:
Kewpie pigs in Yokohama Chinatown…
Scary, what’s next?!
Taro 3Yen replies:
How about the fact that Kewpie is worshipped as a God in Japan (3Yen / 2008-04-01), or that about 9% of all eggs produced in Japan are transformed into Kewpie mayonnaise products (Kewpie.co.jp)?
Those golden pigs and their gold apparatus are very commodious, aren’t they?
At November’s huge “Tori no Ichi matsuri” festival in Tokyo’s Shinjuku has banned people with tattoos (anti-pig gangster measure) but Tattoo Kewpie can be found everywhere—Such is the Power of Kewpie.
More kewpie madness…
via
http://en.rocketnews24.com/2016/03/16/kewpie-dolls-found-in-asakusa-have-the-face-of-an-angel-the-bottom-of-a-brothel-owner/
>”More Kewpie madness…”
And they keep on saying the yakuza is loosing its youthful vitality…but then there are all these YAKewpie!
google image search
Other tattooed Kewpies include:
— http://ichie-tokyo.com/japanese-tattoo-kewpie-dolls/
— https://www.tattoodo.com/a/2015/09/miniature-ink-ii-tattoo-artists-customize-kewpie-dolls-for-good-cause/
Lurking pedo-Kewpie in the store…
Oh the horror!!~