Japan is losing its world domination in creepy mascots!



← Japan has been the longtime winner of the title of having the World’s Creepiest Mascots with characters like Tokyo Tower’s pink penis, “Noppon” (3Yen/2009-04-05) .

However, Japan’s domination of having the creepiest mascots is being challenged by a Brazil’s cancer association, Associação de Assistência às Pessoas com Câncer with their Señor Testiculo aka “Mr. Balls“—the world’s happiest scrotum character ↓ …more...



Of course, the whole, mascot fixation in Japan is turning into something of a cult, with young people worshipping Pedobear* according to the friend-of-the-3Yen, Mulboyne…





We're not worthy. We're not worthy.

I just found the official website of Señor Testiculo aka Mr. Balls. In addition, I also uncovered the personal blog of Tokyo Tower’s “Noppon-kun“…continues…

