Japan is losing its world domination in creepy mascots!

Noppon mascot Tokyo Tower japan pink-penis-tokyo-tower
 Japan has been the longtime winner of the title of having the World’s Creepiest Mascots with characters like Tokyo Tower’s pink penis, “Noppon” (3Yen/2009-04-05).

However, Japan’s domination of having the creepiest mascots is being challenged by a Brazil’s cancer association, Associação de Assistência às Pessoas com Câncer with their Señor Testiculo aka “Mr. Balls“—the world’s happiest scrotum character ↓ …more...

Mr Balls mascot Brazil ..
See more at gawker.com.

__________

Of course, the whole, quoter leftmascot fixation in Japan is turning into something of a cult,quoter right with young people worshipping Pedobear* according to the friend-of-the-3Yen, Mulboyne…

We're not worthy
quoter leftWe’re not worthy. We’re not worthy.*quoter right

__________________________

HOLD THE PRESSES!
senor-testiculos..
 I just found the official website of Señor Testiculo aka Mr. Balls. In addition, I also uncovered the personal blog of Tokyo Tower’s “Noppon-kun“…continues

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

15 thoughts on “Japan is losing its world domination in creepy mascots!”

  2. Once again the “Noppon” mascot from the heavenly islands of YAMATO carry forward the purity of excellent superiority and perfection!
    Long live his highness The Emperor of YAMATO!
    BONZAI!!! BONZAI!!! BONZAI!!!

  3. tokyo tower noppon pink penis japan

    D00d, that’s ↖ a buttplug …

    And for hairyballsman ↓ … does it really count when it’s on purpose?

    senor testiculos mr balls

  9. Wow! These dorky yuru kyara (loose characters) gain fame overseas….

    kumamon
    Kumamon leads Japan’s mascot craze, but don’t mention Pluto-kun (the nuclear mascot)
    The Guardian 2013/may/12
    Kumamon…named Japan’s most popular mascot two years ago. He is the undisputed king of the yuru kyara, or loose characters – a nationwide fraternity of about 1,000 different mascots who provide a touch of whimsy to the serious business of collecting taxes and saving the environment, to promoting tourist spots and regional cuisineJapan-mascot-pluto-kun
    Pluto-kun, or Little Mr Pluto, who appeared in the mid-1990s to soften the image of plutonium on behalf of Japan’s nuclear industry.
    With his cherubic face and green helmet bearing the chemical symbol for plutonium, Pluto-kun fell out of favour after an appearance in an animated educational film in which a boy who downs a glass of plutonium, with no apparent ill-effects. In post-Fukushima Japan, Pluto-kun and his fellow nuclear mascots have kept a low profile, although he can still be found on the website of the Japan Nuclear Fuel Cycle Development Institute.more...

  10. Señor Testiculo (aka Mr. Balls) was seen running a 5k race earlier this week.

    Mr.Balls

  15. India may have ‘Swachh Sewak’, the No-Pooping-in-Public mascot but Japan still has a Let’s-Poop-Happy mascot.
    (｡◝‿◜｡)
    japanese_toilet_expo_mascotlets-poop-happy-mascot

