← Japan has been the longtime winner of the title of having the World’s Creepiest Mascots with characters like Tokyo Tower’s pink penis, “Noppon” (3Yen/2009-04-05).
However, Japan’s domination of having the creepiest mascots is being challenged by a Brazil’s cancer association, Associação de Assistência às Pessoas com Câncer with their Señor Testiculo aka “Mr. Balls“—the world’s happiest scrotum character ↓ …more...
See more at gawker.com.
Of course, the whole, mascot fixation in Japan is turning into something of a cult, with young people worshipping Pedobear* according to the friend-of-the-3Yen, Mulboyne…
We’re not worthy. We’re not worthy.*
HOLD THE PRESSES!
I just found the official website of Señor Testiculo aka Mr. Balls. In addition, I also uncovered the personal blog of Tokyo Tower’s “Noppon-kun“…continues…
15 thoughts on “Japan is losing its world domination in creepy mascots!”
What’s more, I found the personal blog of Tokyo Tower’s Noppon-kun with all sorts of hinky photos…
More...
Once again the “Noppon” mascot from the heavenly islands of YAMATO carry forward the purity of excellent superiority and perfection!
Long live his highness The Emperor of YAMATO!
BONZAI!!! BONZAI!!! BONZAI!!!
D00d, that’s ↖ a buttplug …
And for hairyballsman ↓ … does it really count when it’s on purpose?
Don’t the Japanese intentionally make all their mascots kinky like “Toyocky” who represents your ass-end of Japan?
View on Youtube…
tssss… haters gonna hatez…
come at me bro.
You mean the world’s Number 1 superpower of NSFW+WTF is faltering?!?!
Neeevvvaaaa…
NSFW+WTF
Speaking of Scrotal Mascots, everywhere in Japan in front a drinking establishments you can find a traditional TANUKI statue (drunk raccoon dog hanging with huge balls—Wiki).
Tanuki statue in front of a Japanese bar
Prior Art….
“Rainy Day Tanuki” —woodblock print by Yoshitoshi, created in 1881. Embiggen at: Mediawiki Commons.
Wow! These dorky yuru kyara (loose characters) gain fame overseas….
Señor Testiculo (aka Mr. Balls) was seen running a 5k race earlier this week.
Yikes! Think of the children!!~
mondo mascots wrote:
Arrest that mascot!
Yes, the children, THINK!!~
And, something must be done about these mascots too.
While we’re talking about wacky mascots/characters, this Japanese one definitely needs more thought…
Further proof Japan is slipping in the world of mascots…
India’s”Swachh Sewak”– No-Pooping-in-Public mascot
India may have ‘Swachh Sewak’, the No-Pooping-in-Public mascot but Japan still has a Let’s-Poop-Happy mascot.
(｡◝‿◜｡)