Japanese actress and “singer’, Natsuko Aso (Wiki) is holding hands with the mascot ‘Na•Su•Bi‘, an eyeballing eggplant at Japan’s largest trade expo in Europe that just ran from the fifth to the seventh of July at the Paris-nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in France.
Press Release: Toyota Motor Sales & Marketing (TMSM)
According to Toyota’s Press Release (2013July05) this event was part of the ‘PES NEXT GENERATION LIVE!’ (“PES” stands for Peace Eco Smile) at which Toyota:
Is considering how to make ‘a future that everyone wants’ through ToyToyota Project content, events and brand appeal…The new energy for this lies in the movable hearts and curiosity of humanity.
Don’t you love the charm of Japanese-engrish?
The dorks with Na•Su•Bi shown above are Urbangarde, a “trauma techno pop” group from Tokyo. Urbangarde’s two members, Yoko HAMASAKI and Temma MATSUNAGA, are actually quite funny and talented, which is rare in J-Pop.
In case you were wonder if this mascot, Na•Su•Bi, is half as dorky as its photos, check out this video.
Na•Su•Bi paraded around the Kichijoji district of Tokyo
9 thoughts on “Eyeballed eggplant…Japan’s national ‘cool’ takes on Europe”
The so-called “singer’, Natsuko Aso, shown above holding hands with the mascot Na•Su•Bi has being “aDORKable” down to a science.
I’ve got a one-eyed trouser snake she may be interested in….
They’re apparently pushing Japan’s favorite yuru-character, Kumamon, at this event. I’m sure that’s will be a huge boost to the number of overseas tourist going to Kumamoto.
Kumamon hitting on geek-girls in the Paris:
At least I think they are “girls”?
I see nothing at all wrong with this. Nothing at all.
PRIOR ART
The spiritual ancestor to the eyeballed eggplant mascot Na•Su•Bi is the Shirime, the traditional yokai/monster with an eye in its anus.
From the ancient Japanese tale made famous by Yosa Buson’s poem:
A samurai was walking by himself and encountered a stranger. He prepared to fight the stranger, until the stranger dropped his kimono and revealed the eyeball in his anus. The samurai fled.
The end, literally.
..
RIDE THE WILD EGGPLANT!
Eggplants go WILD!!~