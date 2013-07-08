Eyeballed eggplant…Japan’s national ‘cool’ takes on Europe

Japanese actress and “singer’, Natsuko Aso (Wiki) is holding hands with the mascot ‘Na • Su • Bi‘, an eyeballing eggplant at Japan’s largest trade expo in Europe that just ran from the fifth to the seventh of July at the Paris-nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in France.





Press Release: Toyota Motor Sales & Marketing (TMSM)

According to Toyota’s Press Release (2013July05) this event was part of the ‘PES NEXT GENERATION LIVE!’ (“PES” stands for Peace Eco Smile) at which Toyota:

Is considering how to make ‘a future that everyone wants’ through ToyToyota Project content, events and brand appeal…The new energy for this lies in the movable hearts and curiosity of humanity.



Don’t you love the charm of Japanese-engrish?



The dorks with Na • Su • Bi shown above are Urbangarde, a “trauma techno pop” group from Tokyo. Urbangarde’s two members, Yoko HAMASAKI and Temma MATSUNAGA, are actually quite funny and talented, which is rare in J-Pop.

