Even road construction is cute in Japan

Japanese road contraction and traffic barriers are fun, according to long-time 3Yen reader ‘MARKed TRAIL.’
via MARKed TRAIL
UPDATE:
Just in case you folks who are not in Japan think “MARKed” is making this stuff up about freaky-creapy Japanese traffic robots…
Embiggen
Source: wikipedia.org/wiki/Kawaii
5 Remarkably Cute Creations Only From Japan…Quite in contrast to the red and white, yellow and black and plain-coloured construction barriers we might see in the west, in certain areas of Japan, road obstructions and construction work is brightened up with the addition of brightly-coloured cartoon characters such as frogs and rabbits.
embiggen
embiggen
Too cute Japanese road barriers…
Kimono-clad princesses offer their sincere apologies for roadside construction in Kyoto
RocketNews24 | 2014/10/14
Respect for untamed Nature is bound to the true nature of the Japanese.
And remember:
TAKE CARE OUT THERE.
レトロな男前 pic.twitter.com/ket672R6xk — ジロー@スマホでパシャパシャ (@juke69rock) November 24, 2014
French artist’s Osaka, Kyoto ‘residency’ raises eyebrows.
Beware!~ Bucket!
Translated from Japanese by Bing
Roadwork apology notice, Japan … Road construction sign on the way to the Shirakawa Dam.
…Mike Howatson, a gifted Vancouver animator, and I [Douglas Coupland] produced an illustrated novel called God Hates Japan,”…It was published only in Japanese — beautifully and elegantly, I might add — by Kadokawa Shoten in 2001. It’s the story of characters lost in a malaise that swept Japanese culture after the burst of the bubble economy in the late 1980s and early 1990s…
Via Boing Boing 2015/02/13):
“God Hates Japan”: the Douglas Coupland novel that may never appear in English
Rasta cones of Tokyo
‘Limbo’ gone wrong?! :-/
Japanese cuteness along Route 1 in #Yokohama. Used to hold dividers for construction. —Masa on Instagram / 2015-May-23
Monkeying around…
THE NATURE OF MONKEY WAS IRREPRESSIBLE!
SAFETY FIRST!
GAY HELLO KITTY ESCAPES UNJUST JAPANESE DETENTION!
The nature of Monkey was IRREPRESSIBLE!!!*
via Mrs Tsk * | 1st October 2015: The thoughts of Chairman Momus.
Achieved: Peak HELLO KITTY
Froggie buttsecs?
The inner strength of Japanese cones…
Tokyo’s greening of the traffic barriers…
In Tokyo, dayglo orange makes good camouflage?
Finally an explanation of the various types of barriers…
WARNINGs!
youtu.be/0_l2IzD7z7w?t=1m53s
Speaking of hinky traffic barriers…
BRASH BOLLARD!
• 不覚悟 (@fukakugo) August 31, 2016
“STAMINA*” (スタミナ) is boldly written on the above bawdy bollard dividing the vehicular traffic lane from pedestrians.
*Phonetic transliteration of English in the Japanese katakana script