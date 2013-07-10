Even road construction is cute in Japan

said-openJapanese road contraction and traffic barriers are fun,said-closed according to long-time 3Yen reader ‘MARKed TRAIL.’

bunny-barrier
via MARKed TRAIL

Other fun posts we have had about Japanese construction and traffic cones include:
   • O Tannenbaum… (3Yen / 2007-12-18)
   • Road Construction Robo-Mannequins (3Yen / 2006-09-10)
   • Robo-Patrolman’s Love Call (youtube / Pongi-GuyJean )

UPDATE:
See more Japanese road construction “art” in the Comments below.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

37 thoughts on “Even road construction is cute in Japan”

  2. George A. wrote:
    The only good traffic cone, is a dead traffic cone.

    Saaaa.
    I like to run over at least a couple of them every week, muhahaha.

  3. bunny-barrier

    They ought replace all those old, useless, road construction guys with robots.
    Oh, wait, they did!

    traffic-robot-guardman

  4. Just in case you folks who are not in Japan think “MARKed” is making this stuff up about freaky-creapy Japanese traffic robots…

    David-Morgan-72-from-the-Cotswolds-has-the-worlds-largest-traffic-cone-collection embiggen
    Mirror Online David Morgan, 72, from the Cotswolds, has the world’s largest traffic cone collection and features in July.
    He began collecting in 1986 and now has more than 500 around his house, including a Malaysian cone he found washed up on a beach in Sicily and a 1956 Lynvale rubber cone from Scotland.
    “Some people probably think it’s dull. If I go to dinner parties and tell people I’m a cone collector they quickly move on,” he said.
    “My children are slightly embarrassed by my collection.
    “I store them in the shed, the garage, the greenhouse and even under the bed. Luckily they stack well.
    “I carry traffic cones with me in the car and if I see a rare one I ask if I can swap it.”
    —via the Mirror Online (2014oct03): Are these Britain’s most boring men? Dull Men’s Club …

  19. coupland-god-hates-japan-5-680x407
    left_long quotebar 24x260pxMike Howatson, a gifted Vancouver animator, and I [Douglas Coupland] produced an illustrated novel called God Hates Japan,”It was published only in Japanese — beautifully and elegantly, I might add — by Kadokawa Shoten in 2001. It’s the story of characters lost in a malaise that swept Japanese culture after the burst of the bubble economy in the late 1980s and early 1990s
    Via Boing Boing 2015/02/13):
    “God Hates Japan”: the Douglas Coupland novel that may never appear in English

  35. Speaking of hinky traffic barriers…
    BRASH BOLLARD!

     
    bollard 不覚悟 (@fukakugo) August 31, 2016
     

     
    STAMINA*” (スタミナ) is boldly written on the above bawdy bollard dividing the vehicular traffic lane from pedestrians.
    *Phonetic transliteration of English in the Japanese katakana script

