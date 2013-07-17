Mutant giant Japanese kids on the loose!

LOOK OUT! There’re giant mutant kids with gojira on the loose…
…Godzilla, Fukushima vegetables, and Japanese children are are all mutating at increasingly alarming rates if Korean Netcitizens are to be believed.
According to Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent at large, Let’s mutant panicking!
That is, Den4 reports that MSN.com (2013July16) ↓:
Two years after nuclear disaster,
Japan spawns freaky fruits and veggies…
MSN.com (2013July16)
And, it seems like the Koreans are having a blast with the news…
microsofttranslator.com .. http://blog.donga.com/sjdhksk/archives/30700
They are growing that shit like crazy here in Fukushima prefecture… the moment JA (Japan Agricultural Cooperatives) sent out notice about the government bidding for everyone to plant more… the plants went in the ground.. and I said to my wife…. WHAT THE FUCK!?…
Me? I landed that sweet job at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.
And how about you, Doctor Smith? How have you been doing?
Goya, the smiling alien veggie
The aftermath of Fukushima?
Translation: Miracle chick tomato Σ(ﾟДﾟ|||)
Veggie genocide!