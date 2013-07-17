Mutant giant Japanese kids on the loose!

LOOK OUT! There’re giant mutant kids with gojira on the loose…

Godzilla, Fukushima vegetables, and Japanese children are are all mutating at increasingly alarming rates if Korean Netcitizens are to be believed.

According to Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent at large, Let’s mutant panicking!

That is, Den4 reports that MSN.com (2013July16) ↓:

Two years after nuclear disaster,

Japan spawns freaky fruits and veggies…



MSN.com (2013July16)

And, it seems like the Koreans are having a blast with the news…

