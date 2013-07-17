Mutant giant Japanese kids on the loose!

LOOK OUT! There’re giant mutant kids with gojira on the loose

Japanese kids with godzilla

Godzilla, Fukushima vegetables, and Japanese children are are all mutating at increasingly alarming rates if Korean Netcitizens are to be believed.

According to Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent at large, said-openLet’s mutant panicking!said-closed
That is, Den4 reports that MSN.com (2013July16) ↓:

Two years after nuclear disaster,
Japan spawns freaky fruits and veggies
mutant-veggies
MSN.com (2013July16)

And, it seems like the Koreans are having a blast with the news…
microsofttranslator.com .. http://blog.donga.com/sjdhksk/archives/30700

screaming-alien-pepper
news.3yen.com / 2012-06-06:
Just vegging out … in Japan of course

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “Mutant giant Japanese kids on the loose!”

  2. Me? I landed that sweet job at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.
    And how about you, Doctor Smith? How have you been doing?
    Lost in Space veggie mutant

