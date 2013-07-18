Godzilla from the future!

Embiggen to Godzilla size, 1024 × 1514 px.
GODZILLA 2014 (IMDB.com) is starting to raise up from the bowels of the Deep for yet another affront on the gullible public’s sensibilities. Above is the new Godzilla poster foisted off today at Comic-Con (details at beyondhollywood.com).

This gaijin Godzilla made by Hollywood promises not to be a repeat of the Godzilla 1998 horror, but a reboot of the Godzilla franchise from 1954. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures claim that this one, “has no connections with the previous American remake.*

  3. Horrorwood’s Gojira remake…

    Japan Reacts to the Godzilla Trailer
    Kotaku.com | 12/11/13
    Finally! The world gets its first trailer for Hollywood’s upcoming Godzilla film. What did you think? You might have an opinion. I might. Japan definitely does.
    Internet users on Japan’s largest bulletin board 2ch have chimed in with their opinions regarding the teaser.
    Continues…
    ken-watanabe-farts-in-spacesuit
    embiggen

    Gojira shows his in tail-o-motion at the remake….

    godzilla-tale-tail

