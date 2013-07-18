Godzilla from the future!



GODZILLA 2014 (IMDB.com) is starting to raise up from the bowels of the Deep for yet another affront on the gullible public’s sensibilities. Above is the new Godzilla poster foisted off today at Comic-Con (details at beyondhollywood.com).

This gaijin Godzilla made by Hollywood promises not to be a repeat of the Godzilla 1998 horror, but a reboot of the Godzilla franchise from 1954. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures claim that this one, “has no connections with the previous American remake.*“