Embiggen to Godzilla size, 1024 × 1514 px.
GODZILLA 2014 (IMDB.com) is starting to raise up from the bowels of the Deep for yet another affront on the gullible public’s sensibilities. Above is the new Godzilla poster foisted off today at Comic-Con (details at beyondhollywood.com).
This gaijin Godzilla made by Hollywood promises not to be a repeat of the Godzilla 1998 horror, but a reboot of the Godzilla franchise from 1954. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures claim that this one, “has no connections with the previous American remake.*“
5 thoughts on “Godzilla from the future!”
Made with the GodzillaEncounters app
More fun via http://godzillaencounter.com/
“Godzilla woodblock print” using #godzillaencounters app
Via: http://instagram.com/p/bzfb9MJZJz/
The Red Balloon
Horrorwood’s Gojira remake…
Gojira shows his in tail-o-motion at the remake….
Godzilla makes waves in this beautiful recreation of a Japanese classic
rocketnews24.com/2014/08/06
…Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa, arguably the most recognizable piece by the famous ukiyo-e painter, has been recreated by artist João Victor of Brazil…
..
More…
Never fear!
Goji-chan is fully under the control of OUR DARK LORD, CTHULHU.