Kumamon everywhere…

Kumamon is everywhere/underwear!
Japan’s No. 1 mascot, “Kumamon,” is popping out everywhere you look…
Please tell me that isn’t Kumamon: twitpic.com/dl1p
Mulboyne (@Mulboyne)'s twitter 11/12/2013
Japanese governor gives Harvard lecture on official mascot Kumamon
2013 Nov. 12 / GlobalPost
Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima on Tuesday visited Harvard University near Boston with “Kumamon,” the popular black bear mascot of the southwestern Japanese prefecture, to give a lecture on how the cuddly character has helped “maximize the overall happiness” of residents…
…”Kumamon’s universe expands on its own,” Kabashima said, adding that it is created by fans, businesses and media.
Kumamon also showed up and danced to the tune of a song named after the character.
More…
I hereby officially find this post to be 100% Pedobear approved.
As silly as that shit sounds, it’s hard to say the promotion of kumamon isn’t successful. (See below.)
Great… one more reason to give the finger to BMW drivers…
embiggen
‘Kumamon effect’ generates ¥124.4 bil.
December 27, 2013 | Jiji Press
“Kumamon,” the black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, generated economic effects worth ¥124.4 billion in the two years through October, the Bank of Japan’s Kumamoto branch estimated…
…The effects of Kumamon’s popularity on the prefecture’s economy have proved substantial in terms of their extent and cost-effectiveness, the branch said…more…
@55_kumamon 家族写真だモン！笑 pic.twitter.com/KdOgRZRx0T— さとゆか (@satoyuka0723) (@satoyuka0723)'s twitter January 16, 2014
The ultimate DEATHMATCH!
Kumamon vs Funasshi
any spot can be a napping spot with enough creativity
Ubiquitous YADA!
Just can’t hide!
Kumamon comes out of the closet!
tl;dr of Wall Street Journal blog:
The Branding of Kumamon: The Bear That Stole Japan’s Heart
These days, no character stands out more than Kumamon, the lumpy black bear mascot promoting rural Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan, because of an innovative no-holds-barred marketing blitz hatched by a group of civil servants.
When the German teddy bear maker Steiff collaborated with Kumamoto Prefecture and made 1,500 stuffed Kumamon bears, each for ¥29,400, the teddy bears on the online shop sold out- within five seconds, the company says.
In July, Kumamon will be going to the Japan Expo in France, with plans to dance to his exercise song and represents products from Kumamoto Prefecture in a fair.
(full article)
Still think the blazing inferno shows Kumamon in a more menacing light.
It was all fun and games until…
…Kumamon got kinky.
Kumamon's enemies push him down the stairs… Et Tu Funashi…
Offered little early, but tomorrow, gosh-go… well ☆
