Kumamon everywhere…

Kumamon
Kumamon is everywhere/underwear!

Japan’s No. 1 mascot, “Kumamon,” is popping out everywhere you look…

Kumamon
Please tell me that isn’t Kumamon: twitpic.com/dl1p
Mulboyne (@Mulboyne)’s twitter 11/12/2013

_______________

21 thoughts on “Kumamon everywhere…”

  1. Japanese governor gives Harvard lecture on official mascot Kumamon
    2013 Nov. 12 / GlobalPost
    Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima on Tuesday visited Harvard University near Boston with “Kumamon,” the popular black bear mascot of the southwestern Japanese prefecture, to give a lecture on how the cuddly character has helped “maximize the overall happiness” of residents…
    …”Kumamon’s universe expands on its own,” Kabashima said, adding that it is created by fans, businesses and media.
    Kumamon also showed up and danced to the tune of a song named after the character.
    More…

    image

    I really want to punch sumthing when I read this kind of bullshit…
    nobody in Harvard thought aboot telling the guy that the emperor governor was naked ?

    As silly as that shit sounds, it’s hard to say the promotion of kumamon isn’t successful. (See below.)
    image

  5. mini_kumamon photo

    Great… one more reason to give the finger to BMW drivers…

  9. ‘Kumamon effect’ generates ¥124.4 bil.
    December 27, 2013 | Jiji Press
    “Kumamon,” the black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, generated economic effects worth ¥124.4 billion in the two years through October, the Bank of Japan’s Kumamoto branch estimated
    The effects of Kumamon’s popularity on the prefecture’s economy have proved substantial in terms of their extent and cost-effectiveness, the branch saidmore
    run-Kumamon-run

  16. tl;dr of Wall Street Journal blog:
    The Branding of Kumamon: The Bear That Stole Japan’s Heart

    These days, no character stands out more than Kumamon, the lumpy black bear mascot promoting rural Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan, because of an innovative no-holds-barred marketing blitz hatched by a group of civil servants.
    When the German teddy bear maker Steiff collaborated with Kumamoto Prefecture and made 1,500 stuffed Kumamon bears, each for ¥29,400, the teddy bears on the online shop sold out- within five seconds, the company says.
    In July, Kumamon will be going to the Japan Expo in France, with plans to dance to his exercise song and represents products from Kumamoto Prefecture in a fair.

    (full article)

    summonimg

  21. I just wrote a long comment about “Kumamon everywhere” but after I clicked to submit my comment didn’t appear because Kumamon ate my homework, grrrr.

    Well, I ain’t gonna write all that over again. So, send me to detention after school—I don’t care.

