Japanese tentacle sex spreads across the world!

The evil grip of Japanese tentacle sex* (3Yen 2006-04-13) is reaching across the world and is appearing in the oddest places…

embiggen&#8623
Tentacal-sex-NROL-39-logo
  
You can learn more details about the National Reconnaissance Office’s new tentacle-sex* logo (L) at:
NROL-39 Logo Nothing Beyond Our Reach   Business Insider (Dec. 7, 2013)

[ valtrex 500mg pills 12 $60.00 | glucophage 1000mg pills $282.00 | viagra high blood pressure | tizanidine 4mg pills $121.00 | penegra 100mg pills $145.00 | allegra® 30mg pills (brand) $135.00 | erythromycin 250mg pills $178.00 | citrate salt of sildenafil | cardura 1mg pills $162.00 | buy cialis online | cialis 5mg pills 360 pills $463.00 | viagra benefits side effects | keflex 250mg pills $198.00 | tadalafil 10mg pills $166.00 | himplasia 30 tablet packet $338.00 | fluoxetine 60mg pills $366.00 | purchase cialis | prothiaden 75mg pills $253.00 | acticin topical 30gm tube $130.00 | macrobid 100mg pills $99.00 | phenergan 10mg pills $86.00 | gestanin 5mg pills $117.00 | excel 30 pill bottle $162.00 | ventolin 100mcg canisters $91.00 | how to get viagra | viagra generic | lipitor 80mg pills $239.00 | vermox 100mg pills $251.00 | anafranil 50mg pills $215.00 | generic viagra in canada | flomax 0.4mg pills $89.00 | over night delivery of cialis online | terbinafine 250mg pills $117.00 | buying viagra in the us | vigor 2000 | accutane 5mg pills $149.00 | methocarbamol 500mg pills $109.00 | silymarin 140mg pills $288.00 | clomid 25mg pills $76.00 | buspirone 10mg $169.00 | olanzapine 7.5mg pills $272.00 | altace 1.25mg pills $83.00 | cialis kanada | cialis daily tadalafil 5mg pills $110.00 | imigran 25mg pills $149.00 | atacand 4mg pills $70.00 | amoxicillin 500mg pills $108.00 | viagra for women | zocor 10mg pills $140.00 | zithromax 100mg pills $46.00 | viagra from mexico | lanoxin 250mcg pills $140.00 | advair diskus 100mcg inhaler $84.00 | viagra pfizer 50 mg ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

12 thoughts on “Japanese tentacle sex spreads across the world!”

  1. Taro 3Yen wrote:
    Details about the National Reconnaissance Office’s new tentacle-sex logo at: NROL-39 Logo Nothing Beyond Our Reach

    Bwahahaa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>