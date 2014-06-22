Giant mecha robo ‘Super Hello Kitty’ escapes Sanrio labs!



embiggen

Via shop.sanrio.co.jp (Bing Translation follows) ….

—In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the birth of Hello Kitty, Super Hello Kitty is released!

This new Hello Kitty Robot swims underwater, runs on land and has flying sky adventures…

☆ Three transformation modes of unheard wonder!

☆ “Hissatsu Waza!” Rocket Punch!

☆ And, a small Hello Kitty graces the cockpit

to the operate the giant mecha robo Super Hello Kitty ”