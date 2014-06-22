Via shop.sanrio.co.jp (Bing Translation follows)….
—In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the birth of Hello Kitty, Super Hello Kitty is released!
This new Hello Kitty Robot swims underwater, runs on land and has flying sky adventures…
☆ Three transformation modes of unheard wonder!
☆ “Hissatsu Waza!” Rocket Punch!
☆ And, a small Hello Kitty graces the cockpit
to the operate the giant mecha robo Super Hello Kitty ”
Giant mecha robo ‘Super Hello Kitty’ escapes Sanrio labs!
Via shop.sanrio.co.jp (Bing Translation follows)….
5 thoughts on “Giant mecha robo ‘Super Hello Kitty’ escapes Sanrio labs!”
Weaponized psychorigid felines, just what the world needed most…
And, in similar Japanese robot cat news…
☆ Three transformation modes of unheard wonder! Super Hello Kitty swims underwater, runs on land and has flying sky adventures!!!
CAT ICE
embiggen
EVA still is going strong in their Hello Kitty airplane fleet.