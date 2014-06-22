Giant mecha robo ‘Super Hello Kitty’ escapes Sanrio labs!

robo-kitty
embiggen

Via shop.sanrio.co.jp (Bing Translation follows)….
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the birth of Hello Kitty, Super Hello Kitty is released!
This new Hello Kitty Robot swims underwater, runs on land and has flying sky adventures…
    &#9734 Three transformation modes of unheard wonder!
    &#9734 “Hissatsu Waza!” Rocket Punch!
    &#9734 And, a small Hello Kitty graces the cockpit
      to the operate the giant mecha robo Super Hello Kitty

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “Giant mecha robo ‘Super Hello Kitty’ escapes Sanrio labs!”

  3. Hello-Kitty-mecha-cross-section

    ☆ Three transformation modes of unheard wonder! Super Hello Kitty swims underwater, runs on land and has flying sky adventures!!!
    Hello-Kitty-modes

