Every Japanese’s dream: Sleep, glorious SLEEP!

When you talking with a Japanese person for the first time, the standard conversational gambit is for you to be asked, “What is your hobby?” (Shumi wa nan desu ka? ?)

A good, standard conversational answer that many Japanese salarymen say is, “Sleep.”

How Long Is The Average Night’s Sleep Around The World?

China had the most–more than nine hours of sleep.

Japan had the least–less than seven hours and 15 minutes of sleep.

I get at least 12 hours of cumulative naps every 24. zzzzzz….

