When you talking with a Japanese person for the first time, the standard conversational gambit is for you to be asked, “What is your hobby?” (Shumi wa nan desu ka? ?)
A good, standard conversational answer that many Japanese salarymen say is, “Sleep.”
How Long Is The Average Night’s Sleep Around The World?
HuffPo.com
via infogr.am
China had the most–more than nine hours of sleep.
Japan had the least–less than seven hours and 15 minutes of sleep.
I get at least 12 hours of cumulative naps every 24. zzzzzz….
A few of the many reports on the 3Yen about Japanese sleep deprivation include:
- Tokyo: Number 1 in Sleep Deprivation (3Yen / 2009-11-28)
- Sleepy Japanese kids (3Yen / 2009-07-14)
- Sleepy salaryman gene found (3Yen / 2008-09-29) ↓
10 thoughts on “Every Japanese’s dream: Sleep, glorious SLEEP!”
Click to embiggen.
tokyoform, on Flickr
William S. Burroughs and the Dead-End Horror of the Centipede God
via Boing Boing
…Pinned to his door, his suicide note read:
Do not disturb me. I want to sleep a long time.
It was written, in an act of commendable aestheticism, in Mayan pictographs…
..
Sleep, glorious SLEEP!
via tokyoform
DIG: Tokyo, Japan, 2012. (Photo by Tuck Mun Leong)
Not everyone appreciates how bad sleep deprivation can get…
Here’s another comatose train commuter in Japan needing more than just a good nap.
Friday night’s commute is the hardest…
…especially when combined with alcoholism.
Yep, I’ve seen that too.
…to sleep, perchance to dream – ay, there’s the rub, for in this sleep of death what dreams may come…