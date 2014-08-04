Every Japanese’s dream: Sleep, glorious SLEEP!

When you talking with a Japanese person for the first time, the standard conversational gambit is for you to be asked, “What is your hobby?” (Shumi wa nan desu ka? shumi wa nan desu ka?)
A good, standard conversational answer that many Japanese salarymen say is, “Sleep.”

How Long Is The Average Night’s Sleep Around The World?
HuffPo.com
big-sleep
via infogr.am

China had the most–more than nine hours of sleep.
Japan had the least–less than seven hours and 15 minutes of sleep.
I get at least 12 hours of cumulative naps every 24. zzzzzz….

A few of the many reports on the 3Yen about Japanese sleep deprivation include:

[ clomipramine 25mg pills $108.00 | differin 0.1% gel 15mg $150.00 | metformin 850mg pills $267.00 | fluticasone 125mcg inhaler $94.00 | sildenafil citrate 50mg | hydrazide 12.5mg tablets $209.00 | canadian healthcare cialis | allegra® 120mg pills (brand) $157.00 | avanafil 50mg pills $65.00 | buspar 5mg pills $215.00 | one day delivery cialis | best viagra | buy cialis online uk | seroquel 25mg pills $182.00 | provanol 80mg pills $84.00 | precose 50mg pills $117.00 | propecia 5mg pills $105.00 | pc100 viagra | female viagra | augmentin 625mg pills $153.00 | viagra cheap prescription | anafranil 25mg pills $124.00 | trental 400mg pills $172.00 | tetracycline 250mg pills $109.00 | effexor 75mg pills 270 $318.00 | gasex 100 tablet bottle $281.00 | levitra vs viagra | generic viagra india | requip 0.5mg pills $109.00 | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $112.00 | alesse 1.5mg pills $136.00 | viagra tablets | aldactone 100mg pills $91.00 | glucotrol 10mg pills $148.00 | can i take viagra | tenormin 25mg pills $104.00 | relafen 500mg pills $120.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills 20 $88.00 | cialis 10mg pills 360 pills $539.00 | noroxin 400mg pills $119.00 | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $87.00 | viagra gold 800mg pills $291.00 | levaquin 250mg pills $63.00 | zocor 20mg pills $117.00 | tricor 200mg pills $125.00 | colchicine 0.05mg pills $98.00 | beclate 200mcg inhaler $110.00 | premarin 0.3mg pills (brand) 84 $161.00 | double dose of cialis | vasotec 20mg pills $162.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills $439.00 | cipralex 10mg pills $83.00 | indocin 75mg pills $140.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg + viagra super active 270 $460.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

10 thoughts on “Every Japanese’s dream: Sleep, glorious SLEEP!”

  5. Not everyone appreciates how bad sleep deprivation can get…

    sleep-deprivation

  6. Here’s another comatose train commuter in Japan needing more than just a good nap.

    sleepytime


  8. Yep, I’ve seen that too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>