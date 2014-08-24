Parade of painted dildos — in Japan of course

This parade of painted dildos1/Kokeshi2 dolls is the stuff of dreams…bad dreams.
The parade of Kokeshi dolls is a complete horror.
こけしのパレードが完全にホラー pic.twitter.com/no6a7CWBhh— せきね（ano） (@pb750s) August 23, 2014
This years parade in Osaki City, Miyagi Prefecture (www.city.osaki.miyagi.jp..) in the north of Japan was its 60th anniversary. A hinky time was had by one and all.
For more information about these dolls, refer to:
1 urbandictionary.com/define…kokeshi doll and the connection to this phallic-shaped doll with a bulbous penis head and no limbs.
2 wikipedia.org/wiki/Kokeshi
As long as you include “in Japan of course”, I will believe anything is possible. Anything at all. Japan = the zombo.com of the whole world!
Tenga‘s long lost ancestors?
Mo’ betta…
Here’s an even stranger kokeshi doll than the ones above…
Watch the traditional Japanese process of lathing and creating Kokeshi dildo/dolls!
Speaking of painting dildos:
The final touch…
Dildo decor!