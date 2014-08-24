Parade of painted dildos — in Japan of course

dildo_ani

This parade of painted dildos1/Kokeshi2 dolls is the stuff of dreams…bad dreams.

said-openThe parade of Kokeshi dolls is a complete horror.said-closed
dolls

This years parade in Osaki City, Miyagi Prefecture (www.city.osaki.miyagi.jp..) in the north of Japan was its 60th anniversary. A hinky time was had by one and all.

For more information about these dolls, refer to:

1 urbandictionary.com/define…kokeshi doll and the connection to this phallic-shaped doll with a bulbous penis head and no limbs.
2 wikipedia.org/wiki/Kokeshi

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

7 thoughts on “Parade of painted dildos — in Japan of course”

  5. Watch the traditional Japanese process of lathing and creating Kokeshi dildo/dolls!

