Japanese concrete policemen vs the UK’s "traffic stoppers" in Leicester — Separated at birth?


Concrete policeman are still a favorite in the countryside of Japan, although most of the statues sadly are slowly being switched to stylized, reflective police silhouettes shown in the bottom photo.

10 thoughts on “Separated at birth?”

  2. Nothing says “We are NOT a police state” like fake police everywhere to make you paranoid. If you drive (at least in Tokyo) many of the poles/posts, and other objects on the side of the road have reflectors on them that, at first glimpse, appear to to be police officers. Cause, you know, driving in Tokyo is lacking in reflectors/lights and other distractions.

    choko wrote:
    …in Tokyo many of the poles/posts, and other objects on the side of the road have reflectors on them that, at first glimpse, appear to to be police officers. Cause, you know, driving in Tokyo is lacking in reflectors/lights and other distractions…

    Welcome to my nightmares…

  4. FFS the fake police are not there to make you paranoid. They are to make you slow down. I often find myself involuntarily easing off on the accelerator when I catch sight of them. Other times I manage to ignore them, but they are doing their job.

  5. Jeebus Taro! Even with all that, I still find the unmarked police/detectives and their cars the creepiest.

    I mean, for an investigation, by all means…for “patrol” it’s downright dangerous. (and goes against the whole “leave our emergency lights on all the time” mentality the other patrol cars use)

    w wrote:
    FFS the fake police are not there to make you paranoid. They are to make you slow down. I often find myself involuntarily easing off on the accelerator when I catch sight of them. Other times I manage to ignore them, but they are doing their job.

    choko wrote:
    Isn’t that being paranoid?

    w wrote:
    Only if the chokodictionary defines paranoia as “the state of being reminded that you shouldn’t be breaking the law.” Those signs strike me as being more effective than yet another “40 in a red circle.” Or do those make you paranoid too?

    Not if you’re going the speed limit…but the reason I used the word paranoid is (at least in Tokyo) they literally line the street with them in some places. Once fake cop is annoying enough, a whole army of them is damn creepy!

