Japanese concrete policemen vs the UK’s "traffic stoppers" in Leicester — Separated at birth?
French [sic] "traffic stoppers" are horrifying DavidLynchian nightmare totems.
http://t.co/lTHgRFlIrK pic.twitter.com/isz7uHvTub— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee)September 29, 2014
Concrete policeman are still a favorite in the countryside of Japan, although most of the statues sadly are slowly being switched to stylized, reflective police silhouettes shown in the bottom photo.
10 thoughts on “Separated at birth?”
But, butt, you forgot Japan’s Finest—The “Concrete Cop” of the Matsuya Department Store rooftop Playland/Game Center/Pet Shop/Beer Garden who guards over the Golden Turd of Akusaka!
..
..
Nothing says “We are NOT a police state” like fake police everywhere to make you paranoid. If you drive (at least in Tokyo) many of the poles/posts, and other objects on the side of the road have reflectors on them that, at first glimpse, appear to to be police officers. Cause, you know, driving in Tokyo is lacking in reflectors/lights and other distractions.
Welcome to my nightmares…
FFS the fake police are not there to make you paranoid. They are to make you slow down. I often find myself involuntarily easing off on the accelerator when I catch sight of them. Other times I manage to ignore them, but they are doing their job.
Jeebus Taro! Even with all that, I still find the unmarked police/detectives and their cars the creepiest.
I mean, for an investigation, by all means…for “patrol” it’s downright dangerous. (and goes against the whole “leave our emergency lights on all the time” mentality the other patrol cars use)
Not if you’re going the speed limit…but the reason I used the word paranoid is (at least in Tokyo) they literally line the street with them in some places. Once fake cop is annoying enough, a whole army of them is damn creepy!
The sadness of a fake Japanese policeman? — Tokyo Times
Japanese police are dummies.
Mostly they’re concrete examples of real dummies.
Translated from Japanese:
Toward an uneasy future life, held his head in debt every month
Here are the perfect bus stops for those concrete personages…