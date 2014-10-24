Once again Japan proves its superior robot technology!…
Waxing your banana is now easy with Japan’s latest W-FAP™ that power syncs with your favorite wankadelic videos and kinkyazoid games!
Vorze: Electronic fleshlight that syncs to your favorite movies and ero-games!
http://t.co/ewTQjEWgnL pic.twitter.com/iHzpQVMcvy
— Ceiling Gallery (@tokyoscum) October 23, 2014
5 thoughts on “Japan’s newest hi-tech: ‘W-FAP’ for waxing your banana”
