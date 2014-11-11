I-sit-and-pee, I’m Japanese — the neverending story

images

left_long quotebar 24x260px
Japanese men who “sit down to urinate” increases to 36%!
Yahoo News Japan / 2014.11.06
(goofy Google Translate)
—Japanese’s men opinions about urination at home in the toilet (study by TOTO, 500 adult men, ages 20-60)—

The investigation of the Japanese mens’ attitude about urination at home toilet.
Survey of Japanese homes with Western-style toilets, the “sit down to relieve oneself” faction has increased 36.1% from the last study in 2012 [33% sitters]…
Continues…

Previous reports sit-and-pee on the 3Yen include:

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

12 thoughts on “I-sit-and-pee, I’m Japanese — the neverending story”

  1. After reading this Yahoo story, I feel like peeing all over the toilet seats in the Japanese men’s toilets from now on.

  2. Survey of Japanese homes with Western-style toilets..

    How do you pee on a squat toilet ?
    And to be honest… how do you take a dump on a squat toilet?…

  4. Did they mention the probable relation to the rising dislike of wasabi and mustard amongst the new generation of physiologically male girls?

    I fear for the future of the penis.

    Has anybody here ever actually obeyed orders for compliance issued by The Boss-ko?

  7. Well if I didn’t have to worry about the head of my cack touching toilet water … I guess asians don’t have this problem?

  9. The good news…
    Micromanagement can’t go any further.
    The bad news… Having to share the planet with people who think* they can tell you how to pee.
    (Without even the shadow of an environemental bullshit excuse this time)
    Thinking back, are the metabo† scale nazis still alive ?

    * Improper term here but couldn’t find a mix of: arrogance, pompousness, pretention, ridicule
    † “Metabo” is mangled Japanese-engrish for “metabolic syndrome” of being over-weight

  10. Urr, umm, maybe I don’t wanna sit-n-pee…
    mensroom-350x350

