Japanese men who “sit down to urinate” increases to 36%! …
Yahoo News Japan / 2014.11.06
(goofy Google Translate)
—Japanese’s men opinions about urination at home in the toilet (study by TOTO, 500 adult men, ages 20-60)—
The investigation of the Japanese mens’ attitude about urination at home toilet.
Survey of Japanese homes with Western-style toilets, the “sit down to relieve oneself” faction has increased 36.1% from the last study in 2012 [33% sitters]…
Continues…
12 thoughts on “I-sit-and-pee, I’m Japanese — the neverending story”
After reading this Yahoo story, I feel like peeing all over the toilet seats in the Japanese men’s toilets from now on.
How do you pee on a squat toilet ?
And to be honest… how do you take a dump on a squat toilet?…
Remember…
Did they mention the probable relation to the rising dislike of wasabi and mustard amongst the new generation of physiologically male girls?
I fear for the future of the penis.
Has anybody here ever actually obeyed orders for compliance issued by The Boss-ko?
They say phytoestrogens in soy don’t feminize boys, but…
“Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIaN9Koa9oM
Well if I didn’t have to worry about the head of my cack touching toilet water … I guess asians don’t have this problem?
The never-ending assault on males in Japan…
The good news…
Micromanagement can’t go any further.
The bad news… Having to share the planet with people who think* they can tell you how to pee.
(Without even the shadow of an environemental bullshit excuse this time)
Thinking back, are the metabo† scale nazis still alive ?
* Improper term here but couldn’t find a mix of: arrogance, pompousness, pretention, ridicule
† “Metabo” is mangled Japanese-engrish for “metabolic syndrome” of being over-weight
Urr, umm, maybe I don’t wanna sit-n-pee…
Need I say more?
The elegant Japanese solution…