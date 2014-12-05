Den4 the 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large writes:
♫ You better watch out / You better not cry / Better not pout / I’m telling you why / Goji-chan is coming to town… ♪ ♬
Not to be mistaken with the infamous Godzilla Tree
5 thoughts on “‘Goji-chan is coming to town…’ ♫”
OLD! That Godzilla Tree is from waaay back in the year 2000 in Odaiba!
Also interesting is…
LOL! :D I’m actually a big Mothra fan. Isn’t that him on the right?
Well… Gamera, Friend of All Children, who is on the right does fly but…
‘Goji-chan is coming to town…’ ♫~
Yep, Godzilla’s bus awaits you!
{{Editor: The Goji-chan bus goes to a hotel in the always-destroyed-by-Godzilla part of Tokyo, the Shinjuku district.}}
Adam Walsh wrote:
“Godzilla bus”?
Sure, it goes to the Gracery Godzilla Hotel.
shinjuku.gracery.com/gallery/