‘Goji-chan is coming to town…’ ♫

Den4 the 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large writes:

You better watch out / You better not cry / Better not pout / I’m telling you why / Goji-chan is coming to town… ♪ ♬

Goji-chan_xmas

Not to be mistaken with the infamous Godzilla Tree
godzilla-xmas..

5 thoughts on “‘Goji-chan is coming to town…’ ♫”

  1. OLD! That Godzilla Tree is from waaay back in the year 2000 in Odaiba!

    Christmas on Monster Island
    AltJapan: December 08, 2011
    It's that time of year again… When Godzilla-shaped Christmas trees start to appear! Here's a round-up of a few from the last few years
    .This pic of a smoke-breathing ‘zilla-tree has been popping up a lot over the last few days, but the tree hasn’t actually been sighted since its appearance in a November 2000 Godzilla festival held in the Odaiba Aqua City mall…
    godzilla-xmas …more…

    Also interesting is…

    It's Time Once Again For Godzilla Christmas
    Godzilla 3D News And Info: godzilla2012.blogspot.com | by Ken Hulsey
    It's the holiday season again and everyone is thinking about buying gifts, eggnog, Perry Como songs, snow, Christmas carols, setting up an enormous light display in front of their house, friends, family, and of course Godzilla…
    More...

