Tentacles were nestled all snug in their beds…

sidebar-quote long
All the Cthulhus were nestled all snug in their tentacle beds / As visions of Japanese schoolgirls danced in the heads

 
said-openWinter is here, and as Cthulhumas fast approachessaid-closed

  
The 3Yen’s previous reports Tentacle Miracles of this Holy Season include:

[ depo-medrol 16mg pills $195.00 | buy generic viagra | trazodone 50mg pills $133.00 | tenormin 25mg pills $104.00 | abilify 15mg pills $100.00 | vantin 100mg pills $222.00 | sumycin 500mg pills $72.00 | plendil 10mg pills $263.00 | cheapest sildenafil citrate | ipratropium 20mcg inhalation bottle $43.00 | symmetrel 100mg pills $139.00 | desyrel 50mg pills $179.00 | lantus $207.00 | fluoxetine 60mg pills 360 pills $648.00 | aristocort 4mg pills $141.00 | hytrin 2mg capsules $267.00 | levitra 20mg with dapoxetine 60mg pills $166.00 | ditropan 5mg pills $298.00 | viagra 100mg pills (brand) $198.00 | how long will viagra last | risperdal 2mg pills $51.00 | cipro 500mg pills 360 pills $207.00 | serevent 25mcg inhaler $39.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $100.00 | prometrium 100mg pills $115.00 | tadalafil 10mg pills 270 $390.00 | lozol 2.5mg pills $230.00 | cheapest sildenafil citrate | avapro 300mg pills $126.00 | avalide 150mg irbesartan /12.5mg hydrochlorothiazide pills $102.00 | relafen 500mg pills $62.00 | ceclor 250mg pills $135.00 | chloroquine 500mg pills $198.00 | seroflo 120 metered doses of 25mcg/250mcg inhaler $127.00 | female pharmaceutical viagra | viagra effects on the penis | aristocort 40mg pills $83.00 | online cheap viagra | levitra oral jelly 20mg packet $194.00 | glucophage 1000mg pills $205.00 | penegra 100mg pills $72.00 | ed trial packs trial ed pack viagra 100mg / cialis 20mg pills (brand) $61.00 | elocon 0.1% 5gr tube $127.00 | mirapex 0.5mg pills $386.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $290.00 | isoptin 40mg pills $136.00 | lasuna 60 tablet bottle $121.00 | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg pills 270 $368.00 | cheapest viagra online | tofranil 25mg pills $109.00 | duphalac 100ml bottle $40.00 | prednisone 40mg pills $126.00 | vantin 200mg pills $349.00 | zyprexa 15mg pills $199.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

4 thoughts on “Tentacles were nestled all snug in their beds…”

  2. Gather around the revered Spinning Sagittated Calamari Tree for a traditional Japanese Christmas.

    squid-spinner tree

    at Nakaminato of the Ibaraki coast..there’s this place where they dry Sagittated Calamary. Because it is a still image it may not be clear that it actually is spinning around and around, ha, ha
    (machine translation)    —Torajiro postscript, 2008 July 8

    Note that the Squid Tree photo was taken in July—Talk about jumping the gun on Christmas drinking and decorations.

    This Spinning Sagittated Calamari Tree is for spin-drying squid—Dried squid (Surume) that is lightly toasted is a favorite drinking snack here in Japan. Japanese fishermen dry squid until it’s leathery on this, “contraption by spinning it around at a pretty good clip” according to flickr post of Ben Garney.

    squid spinner

  4. Are you really sure about those “tentacles”?
    Are they “arms’, ‘tentacles’, or just pieces-of-being floating in and out of dimensions that are noncomprehensible our meager minds?

     
    arms-vs-tentacles


     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>