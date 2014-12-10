All the Cthulhus were nestled all snug in their tentacle beds / As visions of Japanese schoolgirls danced in the heads…
Winter is here, and as Cthulhumas fast approaches…
The 3Yen’s previous reports Tentacle Miracles of this Holy Season include:
- Kaiju/Monster Deck-the-Halls (3Yen / 2010-12-08)
- Japanese Tentacle Santa’s Global Warming (3Yen / 2012-12-11)
- Merry Squid-mas! (3Yen / 2012-12-25)
....
4 thoughts on “Tentacles were nestled all snug in their beds…”
Other previously-covered, Christmas kinky kaiju kitsch featured on the 3Yen includes:
–Sex Santa and other Japanese Christmas crap (3Yen / 2009-12-21)
–Monster Kaiju-Taro’s Christmas Cumguts? (3Yen / 2008-12-05)
–Merry Wankermas for otaku in Japan(3Yen / 2007-12-25)
—And my personal recollection of the absolutely true (not an urban legend) of Crucified Claus in Japan in 1986.
Gather around the revered Spinning Sagittated Calamari Tree for a traditional Japanese Christmas.
Note that the Squid Tree photo was taken in July—Talk about jumping the gun on Christmas drinking and decorations.
This Spinning Sagittated Calamari Tree is for spin-drying squid—Dried squid (Surume) that is lightly toasted is a favorite drinking snack here in Japan. Japanese fishermen dry squid until it’s leathery on this, “contraption by spinning it around at a pretty good clip” according to flickr post of Ben Garney.
Could this be my door’s Japanesque Xmas wreath for this year?
Are you really sure about those “tentacles”?
Are they “arms’, ‘tentacles’, or just pieces-of-being floating in and out of dimensions that are noncomprehensible our meager minds?