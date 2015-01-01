Burn, Daruma! Burn!



Via tokyotimes

The red Daruma dolls are burnt at the end of the year. The owner of the doll fills in one eye upon setting the goal, then the other upon fulfilling it. In this way, every time they see the one-eyed Daruma, they recall the goal. One explanation how this custom started says that in order to motivate Daruma-san to grant your wish, you promise to give him full sight once the goal is accomplished. This practice might also have something to do with Enlightenment in Buddhism. The “opening” (filling in) of the second eye expresses the realization of a goal.

—Wiki

Wikimedia Commons