Burn, Daruma! Burn!


The red Daruma dolls are burnt at the end of the year. The owner of the doll fills in one eye upon setting the goal, then the other upon fulfilling it. In this way, every time they see the one-eyed Daruma, they recall the goal. One explanation how this custom started says that in order to motivate Daruma-san to grant your wish, you promise to give him full sight once the goal is accomplished. This practice might also have something to do with Enlightenment in Buddhism. The “opening” (filling in) of the second eye expresses the realization of a goal.
  2. left_quoter_14x24In order to bring the image of Daruma to life with brush and ink, the artist must become Darumaright_quoter_13x24
    Darumaleft_super long-quotebar 24x360 The painting is by Seki (関牧翁) wrote many books on Zen and was a skilled painter & potter. A very similar painting stands at Toji-in (等持院-a Tenryu-ji branch). @KyotoDailyPhoto June 25, 2015

