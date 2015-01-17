Japan’s ex-Prime Minister is a drag queen

Former Japanese Prime Minister Hatoyama has always been very entertaining…especially his wife, Miyuki, who has written in her book how she has been on, a triangular-shaped UFO and went to Venus. (3Yen 2009-09-03).
Japan’s ex-PM debuts as a drag queen…
could Gordon Brown be next?
PinkNews | 16th January 2015
The Asahi News (in Japanese) reported on Thursday that:
Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama (67) in his first transvestite stage appearance looked ‘quite similar to his wife.’
For added fun, Prime Minister Hatoyama has a kissing scene with the male president of the Japanese Red Cross Society in the musical.
I like that the Asahi News honestly reports that, Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama’s (67) looked ‘quite similar to his wife’ in his first transvestite stage appearance.
Ex-Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama (left), former First Lady Miyuki Hatoyama (right)
He obviously has the more feminine face of the two…and is a better makeup artist.
translated from Japanese by Bing
