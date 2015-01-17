Japan’s ex-Prime Minister is a drag queen

Former Japanese Prime Minister Hatoyama has always been very entertaining…especially his wife, Miyuki, who has written in her book how she has been on, left_quoter_14x24a triangular-shaped UFO and went to Venus.right_quoter_13x24 (3Yen 2009-09-03).
_______________________
waist-size-story
Japan’s ex-PM debuts as a drag queen…
          could Gordon Brown be next?
PinkNews | 16th January 2015
pink_news_logowaist-size-story-2
                    More...
_______________________

The Asahi News (in Japanese) reported on Thursday that:
sidebar-quote long Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama (67) in his first transvestite stage appearance looked ‘quite similar to his wife.’

For added fun, Prime Minister Hatoyama has a kissing scene with the male president of the Japanese Red Cross Society in the musical.

______________________________________

[ vermox 100mg pills $82.00 | tenormin 50mg pills $142.00 | tofranil 25mg pills $83.00 | provanol 40mg pills $218.00 | ceftin 500mg pills $184.00 | betnovate cream 1% in 20ml tube $80.00 | penegra 100mg pills $145.00 | pamelor 25mg pills $100.00 | acticin topical 30gm tube $112.00 | where to buy viagra | levothroid 50mcg $90.00 | picture viagra pill | imitrex 25mg pills $195.00 | sinequan 10mg pills $114.00 | penegra 100mg pills $72.00 | excel 30 pill bottle $162.00 | deltasone 20mg pills $145.00 | zoloft 50mg pills $109.00 | amoxicillin 625mg pills $180.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $218.00 | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $235.00 | cialis drug viagra vs | cialis diarrhea | zenegra 100mg pills $132.00 | paxil 10mg pills $199.00 | ceclor 500mg pills $149.00 | viagra usage | kamagra 50mg tablets (brand) $224.00 | tamoxifen 10mg pills $62.00 | which is better viagra cialis | cialis kanada | levitra super active 20mg pills $135.00 | zithromax 1000mg pills $329.00 | cialis cheap | buying viagra online | geriforte 100 tablet bottle $212.00 | norvasc 10mg pills $262.00 | levitra 10mg pills $199.00 | celexa 10mg pills $63.00 | inderal 10mg pills $96.00 | ed trial packs viagra gold 800mg + viagra 100mg $317.00 | cardizem 30mg pills $102.00 | aristocort 4mg pills $122.00 | indian cialis canada | viagra-aurochem 50mg $67.00 | alesse 1.5mg pills $200.00 | zovirax 200mg pills $90.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $219.00 | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $132.00 | cordarone 250mg pills $190.00 | female version of viagra | dipyridamole 75mg pills $216.00 | cardura 4mg pills $262.00 | neem 60 tablet bottle $57.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

6 thoughts on “Japan’s ex-Prime Minister is a drag queen”

  1. I like that the Asahi News honestly reports that, said-openFormer Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama’s (67) looked ‘quite similar to his wife’ in his first transvestite stage appearance.said-closed

    -venus-vs-uranus-2 Ex-Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama (left), former First Lady Miyuki Hatoyama (right)

  4. “Ladybeard,” a bearded guy dressed in a girl’s school uniform has put together J-pop idol group called LADYBABY that is currently big-in-Japan…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>