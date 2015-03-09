FamilyMart merges with Circle K Sunkus

FamilyMart, UNY Group in merger talks
The Yomiuri Shimbun / March 06, 2015
Convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. and … UNY Group’s Circle K Sunkus Co. chain…to be operated in Japan under the envisaged merger will likely rival that of industry giant Seven-Eleven Japan Company …blah, blah, blah…
FamilyUNYGroupSunkusCircleKMart™?
So many names—Does anybody have any name ideas?
Think it’s pretty hard to beat FamilyCirKus, Taro.
The only other one I can think of is SunkMUNY.
As long as they don’t mess with my chicken sammich, I couldn’t care less.
update
FamilyMart likely to absorb Uny in forming second-biggest convenience store chain
The Japan Times /2015/03/11
Update:
Is it now gonna be Family Circle CocoKus™ ?
Did somebody mention the convenience store “Sankus” (which Japanese people think sounds like ‘Thanks’)?