FamilyMart merges with Circle K Sunkus

family-circle-cussing

left_long quotebar 24x260pxFamilyMart, UNY Group in merger talks
The Yomiuri Shimbun / March 06, 2015
Convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. and … UNY Group’s Circle K Sunkus Co. chain…to be operated in Japan under the envisaged merger will likely rival that of industry giant Seven-Eleven Japan Company …blah, blah, blah…

FamilyUNYGroupSunkusCircleKMart™?
So many names—Does anybody have any name ideas?

family-cirkus-convience-store

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “FamilyMart merges with Circle K Sunkus”

  1. Think it’s pretty hard to beat FamilyCirKus, Taro.

    The only other one I can think of is SunkMUNY.

  2. As long as they don’t mess with my chicken sammich, I couldn’t care less.

