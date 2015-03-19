←Look out Carmine Miranda!
“Vegetable Man”—actor Takumi Saito*—really got pimped out for his promotion for the “Cup Noodle Light Plus” TV commercial yesterday.
View the original Cup Noodle TV commercial without the “Veghead” here.
6 thoughts on “Veghead”
And don’t miss my previous post:
Just vegging out … in Japan of course (3Yen / 2012-06-06)
Meet Leguman the super hero~
Other prior art (from the 1975 Netherlands)…
Yup – every day the good folks in Japan wake up and think “How can I be weirder today than I was yesterday?”.
They end conversations with “Have a weird day” – and go to temples where the mantra is “May the weird be with you”.
Japan – they’re weird – and they like it that way.
Mo’ betta veg-heads…
Veggie genocide!