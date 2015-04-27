Carp Energy® — w0oT!~

carp energy drink japan baseball
CARP product ranking, Hiroshima brand shop
(the official website’s bizarro translation)
the tenth place goes to Carp Energy®…this cheerful infusion drink has the “Soul of Red” which is the motto of the spirit of Hiroshima citizens in their carp-loving prefecture

And, if Carp Energy® is not enough fun for you, Hiroshima branded “Carp Wine” and “Carp beer” are available too!

carp-wine-beer
carp-uniform-One of the fun things about living in Japan but being from Chicago is that logo for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp baseball team is the Japanese-Bizarro World version of my hometown Chicago Cubs team.

Hiroshima Carp vs Chicago Cubs
hiroshima-toyo-carp-vs-cubs-baseball-cap_front

It’s a hoot to wander around Chicago on vacation wearing this Cubs-looking cap from an alternative universe that reads “CARP” on the back.

hiroshima-toyo-carp-vs-cubs-baseball-cap_rear

Cincinnati-Reds-cap
Ok, ok, I suppose the logo of the Hiroshima Carp is just a rip-off of the Cincinnati Reds (Wiki), but I prefer telling Chicago folks that the Hiroshima CARP are Japan’s Bizarro World version of the Cubs (even though the Hiroshima CARP have been losers* forever like the Cubs).

