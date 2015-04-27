Carp Energy® — w0oT!~



CARP product ranking, Hiroshima brand shop

(the official website’s bizarro translation)

…the tenth place goes to Carp Energy®…this cheerful infusion drink has the “Soul of Red” which is the motto of the spirit of Hiroshima citizens in their carp-loving prefecture…

And, if Carp Energy® is not enough fun for you, Hiroshima branded “Carp Wine” and “Carp beer” are available too!



Hiroshima Carp vs Chicago Cubs

One of the fun things about living in Japan but being from Chicago is that logo for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp baseball team is the Japanese- Bizarro World version of my hometown Chicago Cubs team.

It’s a hoot to wander around Chicago on vacation wearing this Cubs-looking cap from an alternative universe that reads “CARP” on the back.



Ok, ok, I suppose the logo of the Hiroshima Carp is just a rip-off of the Cincinnati Reds → (Wiki) , but I prefer telling Chicago folks that the Hiroshima CARP are Japan’s Bizarro World version of the Cubs (even though the Hiroshima CARP have been losers* forever like the Cubs).





