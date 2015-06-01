Tokyo Metro is full of frog fans

June-poster


Basically in Japan, it’s not easy being green.″(3Yen 2015-05-01)

 
The Tokyo Metro’s posters have warned of other train problems including:
  • Kicking butt on the Tokyo Metro (3Yen 2015-04-01)
  • May Day on the METRO (3Yen 2015-05-01)
  • No farting on the Metro (3Yen 2015-02-06)
  • Don’t play with your nuts on the Metro (3Yen 2014-11-15)

 

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

6 thoughts on “Tokyo Metro is full of frog fans”

  2. Mmmkay. I got it. This poster is saying that when you die your hair green and become a punk rocker in Japan, some of your fans will include those dressed up as Australian outback explorers or as little green frogs. Kewl!

  5. >Froggies clinic

    Mental health care and dance studio…

    Even for a Benny Hill skit that would be a little too hardcore…

