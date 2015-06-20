Sex Lube Olympics cumming up in Tokyo

The Sex Lube Olympics is cumming up Saturday, July 18 and Sunday July 19, 2015 at Shin-Kiba 1st Ring, and tickets for participating are still for sale. Be sure to wear protection…helmets.

Lotion Athletic Competition

Time Out Tokyo | June 2015

… daring athletes gather at Shin-Kiba’s 1st Ring, a renowned pro wrestling venue, and smear sex lube all over their bodies before engaging in competitions like lube sumo, lube relays and lube obstacle running …more…

