The Sex Lube Olympics is cumming up Saturday, July 18 and Sunday July 19, 2015 at Shin-Kiba 1st Ring, and tickets for participating are still for sale. Be sure to wear protection…helmets.
Lotion Athletic Competition
Time Out Tokyo | June 2015
… daring athletes gather at Shin-Kiba’s 1st Ring, a renowned pro wrestling venue, and smear sex lube all over their bodies before engaging in competitions like lube sumo, lube relays and lube obstacle running…more…
3 thoughts on “Sex Lube Olympics cumming up in Tokyo”
Now this is something I can really get behind! \(^o^)/
Uhhhhhhmmm Mmmkay!
