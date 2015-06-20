Sex Lube Olympics cumming up in Tokyo

The Sex Lube Olympics is cumming up Saturday, July 18 and Sunday July 19, 2015 at Shin-Kiba 1st Ring, and tickets for participating are still for sale. Be sure to wear protection…helmets.
sex-lube-combosidebar-quote long Lotion Athletic Competition
Time Out Tokyo | June 2015
… daring athletes gather at Shin-Kiba’s 1st Ring, a renowned pro wrestling venue, and smear sex lube all over their bodies before engaging in competitions like lube sumo, lube relays and lube obstacle runningmore…

____________

Previous 3Yen reports of Japan’s kinky competitions include:

 

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

