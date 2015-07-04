Japan Tobacco Inc. has an alt slogan in addition to their ubiquitous “Smoking Clean™” campaign…
″Nice day, Nice smoking™″
@Huw_Griffith 4:01pm – 2015 July 15
Nice day, Nice smoking pic.twitter.com/AKUdmcz2xM
Previous reports Japanese smoking on the 3Yen include:
- Japan is Smoking Cleaner(tm) (3Yen / 2009-08-15/)
- Japan Tobacco: No farting while smoking (3Yen / 2010-01-16)
- ‘Smorking’ fun (3Yen / 2011-10-26)
8 thoughts on “‘Nice smoking’ Japan”
This is all can say…
Zen of smoking and the becoming of nothingness…
Smorking at Tokyo’s Haneda airport
The Nice Smorking winner is…
NO Sumokingu
NO alukoludorinku
(No smoking. No alcohol drink.)
Back in the ’50s men wore hats all the time, and kept a small lizard under the hat that gave them commands.
“Smoke more” said the lizard.
…a small lizard under the hat that
gave them commands…
SMORKING!!~
Like SMORKING in Japan!!~