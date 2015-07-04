‘Nice smoking’ Japan

Japan Tobacco Inc. has an alt slogan in addition to their ubiquitous “Smoking Clean” campaign…

Nice day, Nice smoking

sidebar-quote long @Huw_Griffith 4:01pm – 2015 July 15
Nice day, Nice smoking pic.twitter.com/AKUdmcz2xM

day-nice-smoking

Previous reports Japanese smoking on the 3Yen include:
  • Japan is Smoking Cleaner(tm) (3Yen / 2009-08-15/)
  • Japan Tobacco: No farting while smoking (3Yen / 2010-01-16)
  • ‘Smorking’ fun (3Yen / 2011-10-26)

 

[ rulide 150mg pills $117.00 | atacand 4mg pills $99.00 | kamagra 50mg pills $245.00 | cefadroxil 500mg pills $171.00 | prograf 0.5mg pills $432.00 | history of viagra | mircette desogestrel 0.15mg / ethinyl estradiol 0.03mg pills $163.00 | betnovate cream 1% in 20ml tube $131.00 | paxil 20mg pills $118.00 | stendra 100mg pills 16 $100.00 | cream female viagra vigorelle | purchase cialis next day delivery | mesterolone 20mg pills $85.00 | zerit 40mg pills $117.00 | zyvox 600mg pills $261.00 | flomax 0.4mg pills $178.00 | buy in vancouver viagra | zoloft 25mg pills $193.00 | anafranil 10mg pills $111.00 | crestor 40mg pills $125.00 | coreg 3.125mg pills $96.00 | nortriptyline 25mg pills $253.00 | vrikshamla 60 capsule bottle $297.00 | propecia 1mg pills $122.00 | motrin 600mg pills $154.00 | tentex royal 10 tablet box $214.00 | abilify 20mg pills $102.00 | cialis 20mg pills 270 $412.00 | canadian pharmacy viagra | viagra use | glucotrol 5mg pills $117.00 | desyrel 25mg pills $244.00 | staxyn 20mg pills $154.00 | viagra from mexico | online cialis | phenergan 10mg pills $70.00 | lukol 50 tablet bottle $142.00 | zebeta 10mg pills $142.00 | viagra scotland | tadalis 10mg pills $305.00 | dapsone 100mg pills $171.00 | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $66.00 | discount viagra online | cipralex 10mg pills $83.00 | risperdal 2mg pills $100.00 | calan 40mg pills $124.00 | buy viagra woman | vantin 200mg pills $349.00 | alphagan 2% 5ml drops $143.00 | cialis and ketoconazole | vrikshamla 60 capsule bottle $77.00 | amaryl 2mg pills $252.00 | canadian viagra | dipyridamole 25mg pills $140.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

8 thoughts on “‘Nice smoking’ Japan”

  6. Back in the ’50s men wore hats all the time, and kept a small lizard under the hat that gave them commands.

    “Smoke more” said the lizard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>