Proof of Kumamon’s alien origin!

The true origin of Kumamon* revealed in this photo of his escaping his spaceship’s crash landing in a Japanese playground.*He claims to be the yurukyara/”loose character”—the harmless mascot bear of Kumamoto Prefecture.

kumamon-spaceship-crash-landingkumamon-tweetおはくま～！今日は金曜日、あとひとがんばりかモン☆ pic.twitter.com/k8YN9Ahd3d— くまモン【公式】 (@55_kumamon) September 3, 2015

run kumamon run
A few of the many previous 3Yen reports of ET Kumamon’s shenanigans in Japan include:

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

9 thoughts on “Proof of Kumamon’s alien origin!”

  1. By far, my favorite regional mascot character. His expression can mean anything, from “hi, get raped” to utter confusion

  9. In a fit of primal rage, Kumamon returns to his most base drive ripping out a huge strip of flesh from the entire length of a playground elephant’s trunk, エイエイモーン☆!!~bear-playground

