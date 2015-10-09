In Japan, Budhha is a conehead

 

moody-jizo-conesPrezo de Jizo-traffic cone estas ¥6,500.
Mi volis vendi ilin la mondo. pic.twitter.com/x0Mz3XwSAC — 長谷川　維雄 (@hasegawa_fusao) July 24, 2015

 

Originally, these Buddha cones (actually Jizo cones) were an art project of Mr. Hasegawa that became a minor commercial success because they have an actual purpose.
The-rest-of-the-story…
Japan has many temples and often these undermanned places are the only open and green spots in the cities. These temples make tempting places to illegally park. Putting a “face” on these Don’t-Park-Here cones increases compliance. Also, traffic cones and barriers are placed in quiet areas that attract the endless hords of drunk salaryman looking for places to pee—Who is going to pee on Buddha, even an orange conehead one?

_____________________________________________

 
Previous reports of Coneheads in Japan on the 3Yen include:

 

[ flonase spray 50mcg $102.00 | norvasc 10mg pills $262.00 | zestril 5mg pills $253.00 | lamictal 200mg pills $127.00 | renova 0.05% cream in 20g tube 12 $132.00 | depo-medrol 4mg pills $169.00 | viagra soft tabs | seroquel 25mg pills $136.00 | viagra 200mg pills $300.00 | anafranil 10mg pills $198.00 | cephalexin 500mg pills $156.00 | cephalexin 250mg pills $251.00 | viagra 50mg pills 270 $230.00 | cialis soft 20mg pills 270 $391.00 | rogaine 2% 60ml $58.00 | epivir 150mg pills $130.00 | topamax 100mg pills 360 pills $460.00 | exelon 1.5mg pills $124.00 | cialis woman | buying cialis on line | verapamil 240mg pills $83.00 | silagra 100mg pills (brand) $181.00 | casodex 50mg pills $216.00 | cardizem 30mg pills $102.00 | flovent 125mcg inhalation canister $159.00 | viagra 100mg pills $185.00 | sublingual cialis pro 20mg pills 270 $374.00 | fluoxetine 60mg pills 360 pills $648.00 | myambutol 200mg pills $63.00 | periactin 4mg pills $100.00 | zithromax 500mg pills $186.00 | ventolin 100mcg canisters $39.00 | dilantin 100mg pills $184.00 | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $228.00 | amitriptyline 10mg pills $142.00 | ddavp 10mcg 2.5ml spray $97.00 | effexor 37.5mg pills $63.00 | amoxicillin 375mg pills $312.00 | reglan 10mg pills $170.00 | prednisone 20mg pills $83.00 | furosemide 40mg pills $90.00 | ventolin 100mcg canisters $91.00 | retin-a 0.1% cream in 20g tube 12 $129.00 | plendil 10mg pills $127.00 | haridra 60 tablet bottle $108.00 | beclate 200mcg inhaler $135.00 | viagra experiences | discount lowest price viagra | aristocort 10mg pills $236.00 | wellbutrin 150mg pills $82.00 | imdur 40mg pills $82.00 | maxaquin 400mg pills $140.00 | prasugrel 10mg pills $103.00 | ddavp 10mcg 2.5ml spray $97.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

10 thoughts on “In Japan, Budhha is a conehead”

  1. Here are some close-ups of the Jizo traffic cone design…

    conehead-budhha-trio かねてから要望があった地蔵コーンのミニタイプが完成しました。モデルは甥。カラーは今のところレッドのみで、ネット販売も準備中です。 —(@hasegawa_fusao) Oct. 1, 2015

  4. I had not trouble at all fapping to the traffic cone gal! Thank you desu!
    ｡o@(^-^)@o。

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>