Prezo de Jizo-traffic cone estas ¥6,500.
Mi volis vendi ilin la mondo. pic.twitter.com/x0Mz3XwSAC — 長谷川 維雄 (@hasegawa_fusao) July 24, 2015
Originally, these Buddha cones (actually Jizo cones) were an art project of Mr. Hasegawa that became a minor commercial success because they have an actual purpose.
The-rest-of-the-story…
Japan has many temples and often these undermanned places are the only open and green spots in the cities. These temples make tempting places to illegally park. Putting a “face” on these Don’t-Park-Here cones increases compliance. Also, traffic cones and barriers are placed in quiet areas that attract the endless hords of drunk salaryman looking for places to pee—Who is going to pee on Buddha, even an orange conehead one?
10 thoughts on “In Japan, Budhha is a conehead”
Here are some close-ups of the Jizo traffic cone design…
かねてから要望があった地蔵コーンのミニタイプが完成しました。モデルは甥。カラーは今のところレッドのみで、ネット販売も準備中です。 —(@hasegawa_fusao) Oct. 1, 2015
LOL! This story reminds me of the well known Jesus Christ light switch:
Strange Japaneses loneliness of a Clique of Cones…
Here’s a D.I.Y. pagoda that has risen to the occasion…
Cone power!
The Buddha nature of cones…
Cones in nature…Japanese style.
Now there’s a conehead Buddha Version 4.
Maybe not the Buddha but definitively more Mysterious…