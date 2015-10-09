In Japan, Budhha is a conehead

Prezo de Jizo-traffic cone estas ¥6,500.

Mi volis vendi ilin la mondo. pic.twitter.com/x0Mz3XwSAC — 長谷川 維雄 (@hasegawa_fusao) July 24, 2015

Originally, these Buddha cones (actually Jizo cones) were an art project of Mr. Hasegawa that became a minor commercial success because they have an actual purpose.

The-rest-of-the-story…

Japan has many temples and often these undermanned places are the only open and green spots in the cities. These temples make tempting places to illegally park. Putting a “face” on these Don’t-Park-Here cones increases compliance. Also, traffic cones and barriers are placed in quiet areas that attract the endless hords of drunk salaryman looking for places to pee—Who is going to pee on Buddha, even an orange conehead one?

