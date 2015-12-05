The ever-loving fun folks in Best Korea (North Korea) came up with this charming headline…
Japan Stretching Its Tentacles of Aggression Even to Space
http://kcnawatch.nknews.org/article/fh23 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) Dec. 4, 2015
Other ″ clear-as-a-pikestaff″ marvels of mental mayhem from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea include:
- Best Korea Hipster Harajuku (3Yen / 2014-05-07)
- Best Korea’s secret Santa gift for Japan! (3Yen / 2012-11-27)
- Pyongyang North Korea is better than Tokyo (3Yen / 2010-03-11)
2 thoughts on “Japan stretches its tentacles to space”
Watch out for those evil tentacles!
news.3yen.com/2013-12-10: Japanese tentacle sex spreads across the world!
Are you really sure about those “tentacles”???
Specifically, does our Lord Cthulhu have arms, tentacles, or just pieces-of-being floating in & out of dimensions…noncomprehensible?