Japan stretches its tentacles to space

The ever-loving fun folks in Best Korea (North Korea) came up with this charming headline…

 

Japan Stretching Its Tentacles of Aggression Even to Space
http://kcnawatch.nknews.org/article/fh23nk-news-logo — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) Dec. 4, 2015Screen Shot 2015-12-05 at 8.03.10 AM

 

 

 

Other clear-as-a-pikestaff″ marvels of mental mayhem from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea include:

 

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Japan stretches its tentacles to space”

  2. Are you really sure about those “tentacles”???

     
    arms-vs-tentacles


     

    Specifically, does our Lord Cthulhu have arms, tentacles, or just pieces-of-being floating in & out of dimensions…noncomprehensible?

