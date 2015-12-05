Japan stretches its tentacles to space

The ever-loving fun folks in Best Korea (North Korea) came up with this charming headline…

Japan Stretching Its Tentacles of Aggression Even to Space

http://kcnawatch.nknews.org/article/fh23 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) Dec. 4, 2015

Other ″ clear-as-a-pikestaff″ marvels of mental mayhem from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea include: