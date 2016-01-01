Like Krampus on acid, Japan’s ‘Namahage’—New Years Ogres armed with fake wooden deba knives go door-to-door admonishing children who may be guilty of laziness or bad behavior.
Namahage yell phrases like “Are there any crybabies around?” (泣く子はいねがぁ Nakuko wa inee gā?) or “Are naughty kids around?” (悪い子はいねえか Waruiko wa inee ka?) —Wikipedia.org/wiki/Namahage
A child cries while being lifted by a man disguised as “Namahage” wearing a demon-like mask and a costume made of straw, in Oga, northeastern Japan…
Kyodo News | 2015/12/31 : “Namahage” end-of-year rituals
6 thoughts on “‘Namahage’ New Years Ogres”
Depending on the duty rotation of my local Shinto shrine on my Rice Ranch in Shikoku, I play a mud-man Oni/Ogre at Setsubun, the Lunar New Year. Every household I visit breaks out their best sake to keep me “warm” as I torment their kids.
Everybody says that my freaky blue eyes and my tipsy walking on 4 legs bundled in straw and covered with mud makes me the best Ogre ever.
LOL! Awwwww Yeeaaahhh!!! Always a lot of fun getting dressed up in some wild costume and getting completely intoxicated for free at the same time. Bonus points for the legal child harassment fun fun fun!!! :D
Happy New Year Ogre You Assh0le! \(^o^)/
Dark truths…
…Japan's children are being adducted by alien demons.
Namahage in second bid for UNESCO list
The Japan Times | Jan. 3, 2016
AKITA – Another effort is underway to pad UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list with a tradition in which people dressed as god-like demons visit homes near the end of the year to bring good fortune.
The effort is led by the northeastern city of Oga, Akita Prefecture, which is renowned for the visits by the so-called Namahage deity…more…
So, did the City of Tokyo actually ask for this ogre terrorism? Even this photo shoot is full of onlookers or victims.
@ik_products Namahage of the Akita are famous for their outrageous shape/style, but Namahage of Akihabara follows the specifications and the bounty of the land, such as drones and VR glasses.
Mo’ betta namahage…