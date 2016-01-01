Like Krampus on acid, Japan’s ‘Namahage’—New Years Ogres armed with fake wooden deba knives go door-to-door admonishing children who may be guilty of laziness or bad behavior.

Namahage yell phrases like “Are there any crybabies around?” (泣く子はいねがぁ Nakuko wa inee gā?) or “Are naughty kids around?” (悪い子はいねえか Waruiko wa inee ka?) —Wikipedia.org/wiki/Namahage



A child cries while being lifted by a man disguised as “Namahage” wearing a demon-like mask and a costume made of straw, in Oga, northeastern Japan…

Kyodo News | 2015/12/31 : “Namahage” end-of-year rituals

Previous reports of Namahage on the 3Yen include: