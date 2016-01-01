‘Namahage’ New Years Ogres

Like Krampus on acid, Japan’s ‘Namahage’—New Years Ogres armed with fake wooden deba knives go door-to-door admonishing children who may be guilty of laziness or bad behavior.
Namahage yell phrases like “Are there any crybabies around?” (泣く子はいねがぁ Nakuko wa inee gā?) or “Are naughty kids around?” (悪い子はいねえか Waruiko wa inee ka?) —Wikipedia.org/wiki/Namahage

 
Namahage group

A child cries while being lifted by a man disguised as “Namahage” wearing a demon-like mask and a costume made of straw, in Oga, northeastern Japan
Kyodo News | 2015/12/31 : “Namahage” end-of-year rituals

 

Previous reports of Namahage on the 3Yen include:

 

 

[ estrace 2mg pills $193.00 | imitrex 25mg pills $149.00 | enalapril 5mg pills $118.00 | clomid 100mg pills $170.00 | levitra 10mg pills $279.00 | adhd strattera 18mg pills $220.00 | plendil 5mg pills $182.00 | luvox 100mg pills $262.00 | cialis 5mg pills $263.00 | usa cialis | fluoxetine 20mg pills 270 $357.00 | xalatan 2.5ml eye drops bottle $86.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg pills $248.00 | accutane 30mg pills $329.00 | elocon 0.1% 30gr tube $137.00 | generic viagra uk supplies | buy viagra now online | cheapest prices on viagra | zebeta 5mg pills $162.00 | zovirax 400mg pills $59.00 | celebrex 200mg pills $256.00 | tenormin 25mg pills $133.00 | viagra pfizer | microzide 25mg pills $142.00 | deltasone 5mg pills $50.00 | risperdal 3mg pills $59.00 | albenza 400mg pills $259.00 | keflex 250mg pills $140.00 | reglan 10mg pills $115.00 | motilium 10mg pills $81.00 | cialis daily tadalafil 5mg pills $247.00 | abilify 10mg pills $149.00 | cheapest viagra | canadian healthcare cialis | caduet amplodipine 5mg+atorvastatin 10mg $116.00 | viagra-aurochem 50mg $87.00 | adalat 10mg pills $253.00 | tofranil 25mg pills $133.00 | coversyl 2mg pills $166.00 | get cialis | viagra dosage | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $276.00 | provanol 20mg pills $214.00 | acyclovir 800mg pills $239.00 | erythromycin 500mg pills $362.00 | herbolax 10 strip box $246.00 | low cost viagra | cialis super active 20mg pills $110.00 | lamisil terbinafine hydrochloride 1% spray $153.00 | lopressor 25mg pills $236.00 | imusporin 50mg pills $450.00 | speman 60 tablet bottle $356.00 | get viagra fast | canadian generic cialis ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

6 thoughts on “‘Namahage’ New Years Ogres”

  1. Depending on the duty rotation of my local Shinto shrine on my Rice Ranch in Shikoku, I play a mud-man Oni/Ogre at Setsubun, the Lunar New Year. Every household I visit breaks out their best sake to keep me “warm” as I torment their kids.
    Everybody says that my freaky blue eyes and my tipsy walking on 4 legs bundled in straw and covered with mud makes me the best Ogre ever.

  2. LOL! Awwwww Yeeaaahhh!!! Always a lot of fun getting dressed up in some wild costume and getting completely intoxicated for free at the same time. Bonus points for the legal child harassment fun fun fun!!! :D

    Happy New Year Ogre You Assh0le! \(^o^)/

  4. Namahage in second bid for UNESCO list
    The Japan Times | Jan. 3, 2016
    AKITA – Another effort is underway to pad UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list with a tradition in which people dressed as god-like demons visit homes near the end of the year to bring good fortune.
    The effort is led by the northeastern city of Oga, Akita Prefecture, which is renowned for the visits by the so-called Namahage deity…more…

  5. So, did the City of Tokyo actually ask for this ogre terrorism? Even this photo shoot is full of onlookers or victims.

    @ik_products Namahage of the Akita are famous for their outrageous shape/style, but Namahage of Akihabara follows the specifications and the bounty of the land, such as drones and VR glasses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>