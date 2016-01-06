The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has officially joined Furry fandom.
They’ve decided that it’s not enough to have Pipo-kun →
as a mascot, and they also need the furry, Tewatasana-inu chan.
https://t.co/LQBh4AMm0p pic.twitter.com/B7m5eSzOts — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) Jan. 5, 2016
Tewatasana-inu chan” (テワタサナイーヌ ちゃん), the furry dog-girl extraordinaire, has only been on the job since last November but already she has been attracting attention (perhaps unwanted) from Yokohama’s police mascot,
Pi-gull kun (ピーガルくん) →
as you can in the photo below of the two of them “yiffing*” in a candid momement.
________________
8 thoughts on “Furry fun of the Japanese police”
>(ピーガルくん) as you can in the photo below
> of the two of them “yiffing*” in a candid moment.
Hmm. I wonder if Pi-gull kun‘s girlfriend, “Lilipo chan,” knows about Tewatasana-inu chan.
Be sure to check out the hundreds of Japanese police mascots at idleidol.net
detention without charge
but cute mascots
brilliant
L wrote:
…but cute mascots
brilliant
I’m still searching for the cute mascot.
W wrote:
I’m still searching for the cute mascot.
Hey, they don’t get any cuter than this.
As Austin Powers would say…
Those fun furries have nothing on Yokohama’s dumb-as-a-brick mascot (as Yokohama’s standard garbage gull mascot).