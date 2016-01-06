Furry fun of the Japanese police

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has officially joined Furry fandom. hi-from-pipo-kun
They’ve decided that it’s not enough to have Pipo-kun
as a mascot, and they also need the furry, Tewatasana-inu chan.

 inu-chanMulboyne avatar

Police mascot causing a stir online.
https://t.co/LQBh4AMm0p pic.twitter.com/B7m5eSzOts — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) Jan. 5, 2016
 

Tewatasana-inu-chan police mascotTewatasana-inu chan(テワタサナイーヌ ちゃん), the furry dog-girl extraordinaire, has only been on the job since last November but already she has been attracting attention (perhaps unwanted) from Yokohama’s police mascot, pigaru-kun_2
Pi-gull kun (ピーガルくん) 
as you can in the photo below of the two of them “yiffing*” in a candid momement.
sekuhara-smallpi-gul_vs_tewasanainu

________________

Previous police and Pipo-kun mascot reports on the 3Yen include:

 

 

 

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

8 thoughts on “Furry fun of the Japanese police”

  1. pi-gul vs tewasanainu

    >Yokohama’s police mascot, Pi-gull kun
    >(ピーガルくん) as you can in the photo below
    > of the two of them “yiffing*” in a candid moment.

     
    Hmm. I wonder if Pi-gull kun‘s girlfriend, “Lilipo chan,” knows about Tewatasana-inu chan.

  4. L wrote:
    …but cute mascots
    brilliant

     
    I’m still searching for the cute mascot.

  5. W wrote:
    I’m still searching for the cute mascot.

     

    Hey, they don’t get any cuter than this.

  8. Those fun furries have nothing on Yokohama’s dumb-as-a-brick mascot (as Yokohama’s standard garbage gull mascot).

    red-brick-mascot

