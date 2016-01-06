Furry fun of the Japanese police

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has officially joined Furry fandom.

They’ve decided that it’s not enough to have Pipo-kun →

as a mascot, and they also need the furry, Tewatasana-inu chan.

Tewatasana-inu chan” (テワタサナイーヌ ちゃん) , the furry dog-girl extraordinaire, has only been on the job since last November but already she has been attracting attention (perhaps unwanted) from Yokohama’s police mascot,

Pi-gull kun (ピーガルくん) →

as you can in the photo below of the two of them “yiffing * ” in a candid momement.



