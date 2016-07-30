Watch a horse in a pink Hello Kitty mask save Japan
The Shining Star of Losers Everywhere from The All-Nighter Room on Vimeo.
Saaaa, the rest-of-the-story is that the horse, Haru Urara, really didn’t “save” Japan’s economy, which has been in the dumper since the Lost Decade (that started in 1991 and has lasted until today).
Still, this a gr-r-reat story and a multi-award winning film.
2 thoughts on “A horse in a pink Hello Kitty mask saves Japan”
She-e-e-it, that horse, Haru Urara, was The Shining Star of Glue.
Hey, it’s not easy being pink.