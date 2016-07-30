A horse in a pink Hello Kitty mask saves Japan

Shining-Star-of-Losers

Watch a horse in a pink Hello Kitty mask save Japan
The Verge | July 29, 2016
The Shining Star of Losers Everywhere from The All-Nighter Room on Vimeo.

 

Saaaa, the rest-of-the-story is that the horse, Haru Urara, really didn’t “save” Japan’s economy, which has been in the dumper since the Lost Decade (that started in 1991 and has lasted until today).
Still, this a gr-r-reat story and a multi-award winning film.

_____________
Other “horsey” reports include:

 

 

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “A horse in a pink Hello Kitty mask saves Japan”

  1. She-e-e-it, that horse, Haru Urara, was The Shining Star of Glue.

