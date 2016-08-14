Alternative employment opportunities for Japanese mascots

 

JT | 2016Aug13: The Democratic Party is considering selecting its official yuru-kyara (mascot character) in September to coincide with the party’s leadership election, informed sources said. Aiming to give a boost to the main opposition party’s presidential poll, the party plans to hold a public online vote to pick the successor to Minshu-kun, the official mascot of the Democratic Party of Japanmore...

 

After more than seven years of faithful employment, the Democratic Party’s mascot “Minshu-kun” (民主くん) has been given abrupt notice of termination in September, However, Minshu-kun may have found alternative employment opportunities with TENGA Co., Ltd. as you can see below,
CAREER-PATH

51v4MKoxFWLtenga-lowboytenga twist

 
A few of our many previous Tenga reports include:

 

 

[ buy viagra uk | myambutol 200mg pills $90.00 | isoptin 40mg pills $249.00 | cipralex 5mg pills $225.00 | effexor 75mg pills 270 $318.00 | duloxetine 20mg pills $242.00 | relafen 750mg pills $81.00 | ceclor 250mg pills $198.00 | viagra buy now | ed trial packs levitra 20mg + priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills $323.00 | leukeran 5mg pills $466.00 | aldactone 25mg pills $253.00 | lasix 40mg pills 360 pills $472.00 | floxin 100mg pills $172.00 | diflucan 50mg pills $61.00 | trimox 250mg pills $140.00 | cialis 5mg pills $162.00 | cialis drug viagra vs | provanol 40mg pills $190.00 | viagra soft 50mg pills $57.00 | best price for generic cialis | duprost 0.5mg pills (brand) $177.00 | benicar 40mg pills $117.00 | buspirone 5mg $215.00 | clonidine 0.15mg pills $300.00 | lotrisone cream in 10gr tube $152.00 | herbolax 100 tablet bottle $246.00 | copegus 100mg pills $139.00 | clomipramine 10mg pills $115.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $132.00 | advair diskus 250mcg inhaler $82.00 | clomid 25mg pills $48.00 | try viagra for free | clomipramine 75mg pills $90.00 | reglan 10mg pills $170.00 | sildenafil citrate 150mg pills $174.00 | zantac 300mg pills $256.00 | alli 60mg pills $351.00 | remeron 30mg pills $240.00 | lanoxin 250mcg pills $117.00 | ed trial packs prilligy dapoxetine 60mg + viagra 100mg $243.00 | zebeta 10mg pills $142.00 | cipro 750mg pills $103.00 | ed trial packs cialis oral jelly 20mg + viagra oral jelly 100mg $131.00 | plendil 5mg pills $125.00 | fluticasone 50mcg inhaler $153.00 | cialis 20mg pills $156.00 | kerlone 50mg pills $764.00 | zovirax cream 5% $107.00 | levitra 20mg with dapoxetine 60mg pills $336.00 | seroquel 300mg pills $223.00 | combiflam $35.00 | verapamil 240mg pills $118.00 | astelin 137mcg in 10ml nasal spray $65.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

4 thoughts on “Alternative employment opportunities for Japanese mascots”

  2. MrBill1

    dimwit wrote:
    I was thinking it looks alot more like Mr. Bill.

     

    I’m still having problems with this as a viable anything but a prolapsed rectum.
    20150819_193700

  4. Starting in Japan’s new fiscal year in April, Kumamon will be TENGA’s new carebear mascot, モン☆!!~ too-tenga-bear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>