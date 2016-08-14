Alternative employment opportunities for Japanese mascots

Democratic Party to pick official mascot in September https://t.co/mEw112Uh7A — The Japan Times (@japantimes) August 13, 2016 JT | 2016Aug13 : The Democratic Party is considering selecting its official yuru-kyara (mascot character) in September to coincide with the party’s leadership election, informed sources said. Aiming to give a boost to the main opposition party’s presidential poll, the party plans to hold a public online vote to pick the successor to Minshu-kun, the official mascot of the Democratic Party of Japan…more...

After more than seven years of faithful employment, the Democratic Party’s mascot “Minshu-kun” (民主くん) has been given abrupt notice of termination in September, However, Minshu-kun may have found alternative employment opportunities with TENGA Co., Ltd. as you can see below,





A few of our many previous Tenga reports include:



