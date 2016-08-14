Democratic Party to pick official mascot in September https://t.co/mEw112Uh7A
— The Japan Times (@japantimes) August 13, 2016
JT | 2016Aug13: The Democratic Party is considering selecting its official yuru-kyara (mascot character) in September to coincide with the party’s leadership election, informed sources said. Aiming to give a boost to the main opposition party’s presidential poll, the party plans to hold a public online vote to pick the successor to Minshu-kun, the official mascot of the Democratic Party of Japan…more...
After more than seven years of faithful employment, the Democratic Party’s mascot “Minshu-kun” (民主くん) has been given abrupt notice of termination in September, However, Minshu-kun may have found alternative employment opportunities with TENGA Co., Ltd. as you can see below,
4 thoughts on “Alternative employment opportunities for Japanese mascots”
I was thinking it looks alot more like Mr. Bill.
dimwit wrote:
I was thinking it looks alot more like Mr. Bill.
I’m still having problems with this as a viable anything but a prolapsed rectum.
If Minshu-kun’s new job with Tenga Co., Ltd. does not work out, he can try out for Japanese pro wrestling.
Starting in Japan’s new fiscal year in April, Kumamon will be TENGA’s new carebear mascot, モン☆!!~