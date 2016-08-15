This supposedly is a recruitment poster for the Japan’s Self-Defense Forces who are, ″ Looking for people who can defeat Godzilla.″
Recruitment poster for the Japan Self-Defense Forces. "Looking for people who can defeat Godzilla." pic.twitter.com/ivJLxahILK
— 絵瑠沙 (@squeekzoid) August 14, 2016
I figured the above poster was just a Photoshop—But nope, it’s real. So, I helped Goji-chan make something more over-the-top.
A few of our many previous reports of Godzilla include:
- The next female Godzilla movie (3Yen / 2015-06-15)
- GET STUFFED Godzilla! (3Yen / 2014-07-29)
- Military analysis of Japan’s 1st Godzilla attack (3Yen / 2011-05-26)
4 thoughts on “WE WANT YOU (to fight Godzilla)”
Announcing a new military recruiting poster for Japan’s Self Defense Forces.
Most of the Shin Godzilla battle in the middle of this clip of the newest film happens on top of my home by Gas-Bashi (bridge) on the Tama River.
THE ROAR OF GODZILLA!
Never fear!
OUR DARK LORD, CTHULHU, has Goji-chan leased and fully under control.