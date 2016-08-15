WE WANT YOU (to fight Godzilla)

This supposedly is a recruitment poster for the Japan’s Self-Defense Forces who are, Looking for people who can defeat Godzilla.

 
godzilla sdf poster

I figured the above poster was just a Photoshop—But nope, it’s real. So, I helped Goji-chan make something more over-the-top.
goji-wants-you-500x

A few of our many previous reports of Godzilla include:

 

 


Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

