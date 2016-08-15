WE WANT YOU (to fight Godzilla)

This supposedly is a recruitment poster for the Japan’s Self-Defense Forces who are, ″ Looking for people who can defeat Godzilla.″



Recruitment poster for the Japan Self-Defense Forces. "Looking for people who can defeat Godzilla." pic.twitter.com/ivJLxahILK — 絵瑠沙 (@squeekzoid) August 14, 2016

I figured the above poster was just a Photoshop—But nope, it’s real. So, I helped Goji-chan make something more over-the-top.



