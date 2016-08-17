Bar, meet boner.

Breaking the bar on Asian stereotypes…

Japanese pole vaulter’s penis gets in his way at Olympics
Well, that’s a hard way to go out.
First, Japanese pole vaulter Hiroki Ogita’s leg touched the bar; then what’s in between his legs touched it, too, knocking it loose from the 5.3 meter heightmore...

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

