Breaking the bar on Asian stereotypes…
Japanese pole vaulter’s penis gets in his way at Olympics
nydailynews.com |NEW YORK DAILY NEWS | Monday, August 15, 2016
Well, that’s a hard way to go out.
First, Japanese pole vaulter Hiroki Ogita’s leg touched the bar; then what’s in between his legs touched it, too, knocking it loose from the 5.3 meter height…more...
_______________
5 thoughts on “Bar, meet boner.”
On the plus side, no doubt he’ll get a bunch of Japanese TV show appearances out of it.
PINK IS NOT A GENDERED COLOR!!!
Maybe time for the vaulter, Hiroki Ogita, to think of a second career as a pole dancer…
Speaking of the Olympics…
Day 14 — Japan’s team wins bronze in Synchronized Flatus!
via
Speaking of Bar Meet Boner…How about some dildo decor?