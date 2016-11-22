Gently nestled between two stacked rail lines and a scenic 6-lane highway, you too can afford to live in “Trump Tower” for only $750 USD a month!

(Google Translate)

Trump Tower Tokyo

4-67-6 Kamata, Ota Ward, Tokyo

New construction—Pets are OK—Within five minutes of the station! Trump Tower is very convenient to everything: trains, supermarkets, convenience stores, banks, shopping, etc. Everyone envies a high quality life of these very attractive apartments.

Rent: 83,000 yen/month ($750 USD/m)



________________

Our previous reports of Trump in Tokyo include:



