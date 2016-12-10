Real Japan: Bonenkai drunks at the end-of-the-year

It’s that time of the year again.

 
beware-of-drunks-poster
BEWARE OF DRUNKS FALLING OFF THE TRAIN PLATFORMS!
—embiggen above poster—

 
Previous reports of Japan’s Scourge of December, end-of-the-year party/bonekai drunks, include:

 

 


[ diabecon 60 tablet bottle $348.00 | sildenafil citrate 100mg plus | buy viagra in canada no prescription | adhd atomoxetine 25mg pills $130.00 | viagra sale | amoxicillin 250mg pills $153.00 | famvir 500mg pills $413.00 | lopressor 25mg pills $162.00 | cipro 750mg pills $103.00 | what color is viagra | viagra overnite | female pharmaceutical viagra | zanaflex 4mg pills $109.00 | amitriptyline 75mg pills $126.00 | viagra effects on the penis | prometrium 100mg pills $326.00 | moduretic 50mg pills $141.00 | nitroglycerin 6.4mg (25 capsule bottle) $135.00 | metformin 850mg pills $189.00 | cardizem 180mg pills $236.00 | coumadin 1mg pills $115.00 | lamotrigine 100mg pills $173.00 | avelox 400mg pills $425.00 | ed trial packs stendra 100mg + cialis 20mg 18 $73.00 | myambutol 800mg pills $182.00 | diltiazem 180mg pills $102.00 | mirapex 1mg pills $142.00 | generic viagra uk supplies | loxitane 10mg pills $70.00 | soft viagra | biaxin 250mg pills $129.00 | alphagan 2% 5ml drops $21.00 | combivir 300mg pills $468.00 | maxalt 5mg pills $266.00 | inderal 80mg pills $210.00 | ketotifen 1mg pills $141.00 | allegra® 180mg pills (brand) $165.00 | ed trial packs cialis oral jelly 20mg + viagra oral jelly 100mg 20 $85.00 | remeron 30mg pills $300.00 | prednisone 40mg pills $182.00 | tenvir 300mg pills $207.00 | levitra oral jelly 20mg packet $95.00 | trimox 250mg pills $117.00 | cialis oral jelly 20mg packs $283.00 | minoxidil 5% solution 60ml bottle $118.00 | lasix 40mg pills $91.00 | moduretic 5mg pills $172.00 | online cialis | cheapest viagra in the world | voltaren 100mg pills $195.00 | where to buy viagra | nitroglycerin 6.4mg (25 capsule bottle) $106.00 | methotrexate 2.5mg pills $138.00 | viagra soft 50mg pills $57.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

9 thoughts on “Real Japan: Bonenkai drunks at the end-of-the-year”

  2. chinese-crapbot-text(Rì fù yī rì, nián fù yī nián, nǐ de bókè, ràng rén liúlián!)

  3. Chinese Crapbot wrote:
    Rì fù yī rì, nián fù yī nián, nǐ de bókè, ràng rén liúlián!

    Google Translate:
    Day after day, year after year, your blog, people hang around!

     
    Oh great.
    Some Chinese Crapbot managed to get a crapcomment past all my spam filters.
    (ｏ´_｀ｏ)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>