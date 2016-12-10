It’s that time of the year again.
BEWARE OF DRUNKS FALLING OFF THE TRAIN PLATFORMS!
—embiggen above poster—
Previous reports of Japan’s Scourge of December, end-of-the-year party/bonekai drunks, include:
- Drunk cats threaten the Metro trains! (3Yen / 2011-12-02)
- Whitebread ninja vs the drunks (3Yen / 2009-12-11)
- Official start of the Japanese Vomiting Season ↓ (3Yen / 2008-12-07)
9 thoughts on “Real Japan: Bonenkai drunks at the end-of-the-year”
The drunk railway manners poster is from the Kotoden railroad that operates on the island of Shikoku, Japan.
Chinese Crapbot wrote:
Rì fù yī rì, nián fù yī nián, nǐ de bókè, ràng rén liúlián!
Google Translate:
Day after day, year after year, your blog, people hang around!
Oh great.
Some Chinese Crapbot managed to get a crapcomment past all my spam filters.
(ｏ´_｀ｏ)
Left: FIGHT! Right: DON’T FIGHT!
You know you started on the eggnog way too early with you see this on the way to the company Bonenkai-cum-Christmas party.
Pokémon manners are exemplary…and on Tokyo METRO signage.
…wiki/Kangaskhan_(Pokémon)
Here’s yet another poster warning of Tokyo’s ubiquitous train drunks…
Be aware the station has drunk cosplaying salarymen and other dubious furries.
I’m all for this type of bonekai. (๑♡3♡๑)