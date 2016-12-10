BoobooMan—a mascot indicative of 2016 Japan

mouth-exerciser_200x
 
Can you remember the Japanese WTF Goods (3Yen 2012-02-01)—the infamous mouth exerciser?

Well, our friends at “Mondo Mascots” found the perfect boyfriend for Miss Mouth on the left, BoobooMan!
    ) ゜o゜(

 
booboman-two-faces

 
Our previous “mouthy” reports include:

 

 


Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “BoobooMan—a mascot indicative of 2016 Japan”

  3. Au contraire, mon cher.
    BoobooMan is so much more than a luchador…

     lucha-boobooman
    Profile: BooBooMan

