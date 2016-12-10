Can you remember the Japanese WTF Goods (3Yen 2012-02-01)—the infamous mouth exerciser?
Well, our friends at “Mondo Mascots” found the perfect boyfriend for Miss Mouth on the left, BoobooMan!
) ゜o゜(
Boobooman, mascot of Seibuen amusement park. pic.twitter.com/MaLOjZZsmJ
— Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) December 9, 2016
3 thoughts on “BoobooMan—a mascot indicative of 2016 Japan”
FYI:
booboo = “fart” in children’s Japanese
@mondomascots wrote:
… I’m fairly sure boo-boo means fart here.
Farting BoobooMan has quite a Lucha wrestling gimmick and mask.
Au contraire, mon cher.
BoobooMan is so much more than a luchador…
Profile: BooBooMan