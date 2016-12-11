Artsy-fartsy Tokyo street ‘installation’

This looks like an artsy-fartsy “installation” of béton brut art of a Brutalist bent. (⊙_◎)
To discourage homeless people from sleeping, roughly-cut concrete blocks embedded under Tokyo highway overpasses 東京・日本の恥 via @hangorinnokai pic.twitter.com/bZDWFgViy4
— Thoton and the News (@Thoton) December 9, 2016
For exemplification, here are art projects compared to Tokyo street “installations”…
… the most famous rock garden in the world: the ultimate Zen experience, 15 stones set in raked white gravel. You’re supposed to sit and ponder. Nobody knows who made it or why, but it’s deeply aesthetic, and fundamentally risible. Look, I’m sorry, but this is the emperor’s new garden, an impractical joke. It’s medieval builders’ rubbish.
Prior Art—“Mad in Japan” by AA Gill
