Artsy-fartsy Tokyo street ‘installation’

This looks like an artsy-fartsy “installation” of béton brut art of a Brutalist bent. (⊙_◎)

To discourage homeless people from sleeping, roughly-cut concrete blocks embedded under Tokyo highway overpasses 東京・日本の恥 via @hangorinnokai pic.twitter.com/bZDWFgViy4 — Thoton and the News (@Thoton) December 9, 2016





For exemplification, here are art projects compared to Tokyo street “installations”…



Our other coverage of concrete “art” of Japan includes:



