Artsy-fartsy Tokyo street ‘installation’

This looks like an artsy-fartsy “installation” of béton brut art of a Brutalist bent. (⊙_◎)


 

For exemplification, here are art projects compared to Tokyo street “installations”…
exploration-or-excoration_500x

art-or-public-works_500x

 

Our other coverage of concrete “art” of Japan includes:

 

 


[ rythmol 150mg pills $115.00 | orlistat 60mg $270.00 | zithromax 500mg pills $268.00 | cialis levitra viagra vs | sinequan 25mg pills $123.00 | hyzaar losartan potassium 50mg /hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg pills $270.00 | evecare 30 tablet bottle $161.00 | augmentin 1000mg pills (brand) $180.00 | geriforte 100 tablet bottle $212.00 | nolvadex 10mg pills $55.00 | cialis alternative | doxazosin 2mg pills $112.00 | combine cialis and levitra | levaquin 500mg pills $96.00 | diltiazem 180mg pills $141.00 | viagra-aurochem 25mg $58.00 | female equivalent of viagra | sinemet 250mg pills $119.00 | biaxin 250mg pills $163.00 | lamictal 25mg pills $143.00 | sitagliptin 25mg pills $165.00 | adhd brahmi 60 capsules bottle $218.00 | levitra 20mg pills (brand) 50 $268.00 | vytorin 10mg pills $113.00 | neurontin 600mg pills $188.00 | viagra canada generic | proscar 5mg pills $256.00 | paxil 30mg pills $86.00 | stromectol 12mg pills $387.00 | cream female viagra vigorelle | ampicillin 500mg pills $108.00 | indocin 25mg pills $73.00 | furosemide 40mg pills $90.00 | rebetol 200mg pills $226.00 | buy herbal viagra | cialis neutropenia leukopenia | female viagra | viagra warnings | viagra sale | loxitane 10mg pills $129.00 | vasotec 20mg pills $129.00 | zerit 40mg pills $82.00 | renova 0.025% cream in 20g tube $68.00 | copegus 100mg pills $251.00 | viagra 100 mg | female version viagra | sinemet 250mg pills $174.00 | cipralex 20mg pills $118.00 | levothroid 100mcg $251.00 | floxin 400mg pills $90.00 | zebeta 2.5mg pills $61.00 | cephalexin 500mg pills $156.00 | coumadin 1mg pills $81.00 | professional cialis 20mg pills $88.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Artsy-fartsy Tokyo street ‘installation’”

  1. the most famous rock garden in the world: the ultimate Zen experience, 15 stones set in raked white gravel. You’re supposed to sit and ponder. Nobody knows who made it or why, but it’s deeply aesthetic, and fundamentally risible. Look, I’m sorry, but this is the emperor’s new garden, an impractical joke. It’s medieval builders’ rubbish.

    zen-gardenPrior ArtMad in Japan” by AA Gill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>