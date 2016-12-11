Meri Kurisumasu (メリークリスマス) aka XXX Merry Christmas from the love-Hotel Chapel Christmas…
According to DingisMcGee’s youtube, ‵‵Hotel Chapel Christmas near Narita International Airport is where Santa takes his ‘Hoe Hoe Hoe’ in Japan.″
Hotel Chapel Christmas says it’s, ‵‵Designed for adults only…guests can unwind and relax in the spacious [Christmassy] environment…″
11 thoughts on “♬~Beginning to look like ‘Kurisumasu’”
As an advance man for the Santa Squid’s XXXmas, it would just like to say,
‵‵I’d like to share a message from our Lord and Savior, Cthulhu…″
Dang, I forgot about bunch of other kinky Kurisumasu kaiju kitsch like:
McDonald’s newest! Have a cup of Joy-to-the-world Java™.
What the hell is going on there Taro?
LOL, Goatse cafe!
What the hell are you seeing besides
a pair of mittens for a snowman? ◔_◔
Listerine Stinkmas™
Japanese Christmas can be social nightmare.
some have taken it a step further down the hole…
boingboing.net Further design improvements to McCafé® cups
Den4 wrote about:
…design improvements to McCafé® cups
I’m lovin’ it. ❤‿❤
Japan is like the only country in the entire world whereby one could just go there, sit in their hotel room for a few days, watch Japanese TV, and become absolutely amazed before returning home!
♬~Beginning to look like DOGmas…