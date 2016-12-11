♬~Beginning to look like ‘Kurisumasu’

Meri Kurisumasu (メリークリスマス) aka XXX Merry Christmas from the love-Hotel Chapel Christmas

View post on imgur.com

According to DingisMcGee’s youtube, ‵‵Hotel Chapel Christmas near Narita International Airport is where Santa takes his ‘Hoe Hoe Hoe’ in Japan.″

Hotel Chapel Christmas says it’s, ‵‵Designed for adults only…guests can unwind and relax in the spacious [Christmassy] environment

_______________________
Our previous Christmassy reports of Japan include:

 


[ adhd strattera 40mg pills $121.00 | augmentin 1000mg pills $234.00 | priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills $140.00 | coversyl 2mg pills $166.00 | risperdal 2mg pills $88.00 | vardenafil 40mg pills $165.00 | alesse .75mg pills $127.00 | detox acai berry 60 capsule bottle $261.00 | zoloft 25mg pills $96.00 | orlistat 120mg $189.00 | real viagra without prescription | provera 2.5mg pills $358.00 | viagra pharmacy | ansaid 200mg pills $265.00 | acyclovir 400mg pills $223.00 | buy cheap viagra in uk | cardizem 30mg pills $156.00 | diltiazem 180mg pills $102.00 | prilosec 10mg pills $125.00 | levaquin 500mg pills $153.00 | female viagra 100mg pills $81.00 | fluoxetine 40mg pills 270 $357.00 | zithromax 1000mg pills $429.00 | canadian viagra best deals | aciphex 10mg pills $115.00 | zyprexa 15mg pills $148.00 | tadalafil 40mg pills $343.00 | acyclovir 200mg pills $140.00 | cialis 10mg pills $152.00 | xenical 60mg pills $108.00 | lamictal 200mg pills $127.00 | myambutol 600mg pills $252.00 | lovegra 100mg pills $141.00 | imusporin 50mg pills $515.00 | lexapro 10mg pills $128.00 | avapro 300mg pills $91.00 | herbal alternative to viagra | free trial of viagra | elavil 75mg pills $109.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $304.00 | pamelor 25mg pills $72.00 | inderal 80mg pills $255.00 | relafen 750mg pills $256.00 | prilosec 10mg pills $230.00 | plendil 5mg pills $182.00 | norplant-72 0.75mg pills $262.00 | can viagra be used by women | indinavir 400mg pills $207.00 | cordarone 250mg pills $158.00 | lozol 2.5mg pills $118.00 | amitriptyline 75mg pills $187.00 | daivonex 30mg cream $111.00 | praziquantel 600mg pills $414.00 | doxazosin 1mg pills $182.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

11 thoughts on “♬~Beginning to look like ‘Kurisumasu’”

  1. As an advance man for the Santa Squid’s XXXmas, it would just like to say,
    ‵‵I’d like to share a message from our Lord and Savior, Cthulhu…″

  5. Pine wrote:
    What the hell is going on there Taro?
    LOL, Goatse cafe!

     

    What the hell are you seeing besides
    a pair of mittens for a snowman? ◔_◔
    mcdonalds-peppermint-mocha-mittenssnowan-mittens-mcdonalds-mccafe-holiday-cup

  6. Listerine Stinkmas™

    Japanese Christmas can be social nightmare.listerine-xmas-fun

    ‵‵Can you become bold with X’mas?′
    listerine-reasoning xmas-party-stinky-mouth

  9. Den4 wrote about:
    …design improvements to McCafé® cups

     
    I’m lovin’ it. ❤‿❤

    im-lovin-it

  10. Japan is like the only country in the entire world whereby one could just go there, sit in their hotel room for a few days, watch Japanese TV, and become absolutely amazed before returning home!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>