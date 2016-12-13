AIR CHAIR BATTLE of Japanese schoolgirls

goofy Google Translate:
Two high school girls hesitating over the only vacant seat in a train lose it to a woman who sneaks in between them and takes it. Much annoyed, sparks fly as the schoolgirls stare each other down, face off, and an AIR CHAIR BATTLE ensues.

 

A few of our many posts about the amusing manners for train seats here include:

 

 


Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

