Two high school girls hesitating over the only vacant seat in a train lose it to a woman who sneaks in between them and takes it. Much annoyed, sparks fly as the schoolgirls stare each other down, face off, and an AIR CHAIR BATTLE ensues.
2 thoughts on “AIR CHAIR BATTLE of Japanese schoolgirls”
Awww Yeah! The never ending eye kill train seat battles. I think that Mr. Cloudy Bongwater has the best solution. :)
Just like His Grand Eminence, Rob Pongi, Mr. Cloudy Bongwater sadly seems to have been abducted by a UFO and is no longer amusing the kids here in Japan.