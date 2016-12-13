Yikes! Here’s a perfect shit job for a gaijin polyglot with knee-deep knowledge of Japanese kulture…
EMOJI TRANSLATOR WANTED – LONDON FIRM SEEKS SPECIALIST
BBC News | 2016-Dec-12
A company in London has advertised for an emoji translator…explaining cross-cultural misunderstandings in the use of the mini pictures…Agency boss Jurga Zilinskiene said emojis were a "potential growth area" as "inconsistencies" had developed in their use.
Last year, a UK linguist said emoji was the country’s fastest-growing language.
One thought on “Perfect shit job for a Japanophile”
Oh, I forgot to mention that the HTML character code for the all-important Japanese poo emoticon is
💩→ 💩
More character code info at: fileformat.info/info/unicode/char/1F4A9/index.htm