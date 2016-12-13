Perfect shit job for a Japanophile

Yikes! Here’s a perfect shit job for a gaijin polyglot with knee-deep knowledge of Japanese kulture…

EMOJI TRANSLATOR WANTED – LONDON FIRM SEEKS SPECIALIST

BBC News | 2016-Dec-12

A company in London has advertised for an emoji translator…explaining cross-cultural misunderstandings in the use of the mini pictures…Agency boss Jurga Zilinskiene said emojis were a "potential growth area" as "inconsistencies" had developed in their use.

Last year, a UK linguist said emoji was the country’s fastest-growing language.

More…