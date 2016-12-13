Perfect shit job for a Japanophile

Yikes! Here’s a perfect shit job for a gaijin polyglot with knee-deep knowledge of Japanese kulture…

EMOJI TRANSLATOR WANTED – LONDON FIRM SEEKS SPECIALIST
BBC News | 2016-Dec-12
A company in London has advertised for an emoji translatorexplaining cross-cultural misunderstandings in the use of the mini picturesAgency boss Jurga Zilinskiene said emojis were a "potential growth area" as "inconsistencies" had developed in their use.
Last year, a UK linguist said emoji was the country’s fastest-growing language.
More…

santa-poo-emoji

 
Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

