Finger nuptials from KFC Japan

New FINGER NUP tial S for a perfect Kentucky Christmas—according to KFC Japan

goofy Google Translate of @KFC_jp \ Don’t worry about oily hands anymore! /

★ “Finger nap” appeared! ★

If you are in the vicinity of a store, please try by all means ♪



Since Christmas is Japan’s biggest hot-date night (3Yen / 2005-12-14) , some people have remarked that: ‵‵KFC is fooling no-one. Those are contraceptives for Christmas Eve.″— (@noruweijin)



Actually, “finger nups” is not a misspelling of KFC Japan’s abbreviated/coined term “finger napkins” (フィンガーナップ) —Rather it’s a shrewd observation that most single Japanese will be spending Christmas Eve alone (3Yen / 2007-12-25) having finger NUPtials with themselves.

For Japanese, Kentucky Fried Chicken is the ideal Christmas dinner (3Yen / 2012-11-25) , so this promotion starts today, December 15—details on the KFC Japan website.







