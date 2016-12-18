Christmas greetings from Nagoya Sweets Salami Co.
↢ You can find this and a bunch of other great faux-Japanese ads on reymisterio‘s flickr.
correspondent-at-large, Den4,
for this artsy-fartsy post.
5 thoughts on “Xmas ads from Japan, of course”
Speaking of Japanese advertising…
Back in the 1950s ad men wore hats all the time, and kept a small lizard under the hat that gave them commands.
“Smoke more” said the lizard.
Who needs fake Japanese ads when we have the real thing!
‵‵Smoke more said the lizard.″
…a small lizard under the hat that
gave them commands…
Let’s Christmas!
Much crucifixion!
So crispy!
Merry happy!!~