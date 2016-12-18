Xmas ads from Japan, of course

Christmas greetings from Nagoya Sweets Salami Co.

 

giphy

Cheesus Good Cheese (Fake Japanese Ad Characters Set)
You can find this and a bunch of other great faux-Japanese ads on reymisterio‘s flickr.

–Tip of the hat to the 3Yen’s
correspondent-at-large, Den4,
for this artsy-fartsy post.

 

 


[ canada viagra generic | cialis 20mg pills $153.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $384.00 | clomipramine 25mg pills $215.00 | ceftin 250mg pills $54.00 | who can take viagra | nimotop 30mg pills $118.00 | betapace 40mg pills $65.00 | ditropan 5mg pills $298.00 | tadacip 10mg pills $138.00 | stendra 50mg pills 16 $91.00 | diltiazem 180mg pills $141.00 | deltasone 20mg pills $145.00 | lamictal 200mg pills $127.00 | fosamax 5mg pills $176.00 | brand viagra | professional cialis online | cozaar 100mg pills $182.00 | trimox 500mg pills $267.00 | amaryl 3mg pills $125.00 | tenormin 100mg pills $91.00 | gestanin 5mg pills $212.00 | yasmin drospirenone 3mg + ethinyl estradiol 0.3mg $262.00 | kemadrin 5mg pills $174.00 | zovirax 200mg pills $108.00 | topamax 25mg pills 360 pills $329.00 | geriforte 100 tablet bottle $212.00 | detox liv.52 100 tablets bottle $351.00 | sinequan 10mg pills $114.00 | olanzapine 5mg pills $152.00 | requip 2mg pills 360 pills $608.00 | haridra 60 tablet bottle $56.00 | depo-medrol 4mg pills $115.00 | zyprexa 15mg pills $199.00 | zestril 2.5mg pills $70.00 | arimidex 1mg pills $296.00 | combiflam $35.00 | adhd strattera 18mg pills $155.00 | seroquel 25mg pills $81.00 | adalat 20mg pills $91.00 | sildenafil citrate 100mg pills $158.00 | no prescription viagra | alli 120mg pills $279.00 | diovan 160mg pills $160.00 | remeron 15mg pills $72.00 | viagra affiliate | cardizem 120mg pills $83.00 | viagra next day | prednisone 10mg pills $248.00 | fluoxetine 20mg pills $253.00 | altace 10mg pills $104.00 | kamagra 50mg pills $200.00 | coreg 6.25mg pills $148.00 | lamictal 25mg pills $119.00 ]

5 thoughts on “Xmas ads from Japan, of course”

  1. Speaking of Japanese advertising…

    Back in the 1950s ad men wore hats all the time, and kept a small lizard under the hat that gave them commands.

    “Smoke more” said the lizard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>