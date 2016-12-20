How the Brew a Coffee…the Japanese Way



How the Brew a Christmas Coffee Using a Wooden ROBO-BARISTA the Japanese Way

Download special Nescafé app and fire it up. On the BARISTA app, select the emoticon that best fits your current mood. Observe that your emoticon then transforms into a cute bird character (which suspiciously looks like stealth Twitter marketing) and appears on the screen at Nescafé Barista i-coffee moment ensemble machine. Also watch that at the same time, a wooden ball is released from the top of the wooden i-coffee moment ensemble machine instrument to play a Christmas melodies* as it rolls down striking the tuned xylophone-like steps. Finally, your coffee poops out of the bottom of the robo-barista Remove your cup and drink coffee

You can enjoy this Rube Goldberg coffee machine in Tokyo’s Harajuku from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday Dec. 25. Derived from popular Japanese pitagorasu/ピタゴラス/Pythagorean devices, this contraption looks like a massive coffee mug measuring about three and half meters tall and three meters wide. A wooden ball is released from the top into a staircase-shaped maze that plays Christmas songs* as it rolls downwards striking the tuned xylophone steps on its way in a whimsical and entertaining display. The contraption consists of 180 xylophone-like keys and 1450 individual parts. Its construction required approximately five months and utilized laser machining as well as a number of other frou-frou technologies.

*The Christmas songs performed are:

We wish you a Merry Christmas

Joy to the World

Winter Wonderland

