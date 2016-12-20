How the Brew a Coffee…the Japanese Way

nestle-japan-1
How the Brew a Christmas Coffee Using a Wooden ROBO-BARISTA the Japanese Way

  1. Download special Nescafé app and fire it up.
  2. On the BARISTA app, select the emoticon that best fits your current mood.
  3. Observe that your emoticon then transforms into a cute bird character (which suspiciously looks like stealth Twitter marketing) and appears on the screen at Nescafé Barista i-coffee moment ensemble machine.
  4. Also watch that at the same time, a wooden ball is released from the top of the wooden i-coffee moment ensemble machine instrument to play a Christmas melodies* as it rolls down striking the tuned xylophone-like steps.
  5. Finally, your coffee poops out of the bottom of the robo-barista
  6. Remove your cup and drink coffee

You can enjoy this Rube Goldberg coffee machine in Tokyo’s Harajuku from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday Dec. 25. Derived from popular Japanese pitagorasu/ピタゴラス/Pythagorean devices, this contraption looks like a massive coffee mug measuring about three and half meters tall and three meters wide. A wooden ball is released from the top into a staircase-shaped maze that plays Christmas songs* as it rolls downwards striking the tuned xylophone steps on its way in a whimsical and entertaining display. The contraption consists of 180 xylophone-like keys and 1450 individual parts. Its construction required approximately five months and utilized laser machining as well as a number of other frou-frou technologies.

*The Christmas songs performed are:

  • We wish you a Merry Christmas
  • Joy to the World
  • Winter Wonderland

Our previous Christmassy reports of Japanese fun include:

 


[ desyrel 25mg pills $170.00 | flovent 125mcg inhalation canister $154.00 | augmentin 375mg pills $171.00 | zyrtec 10mg pills $136.00 | viagra brand | motrin 400mg pills $170.00 | ventolin 100mcg canisters $67.00 | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + levitra 20mg pills $123.00 | cardizem 60mg pills $104.00 | diovan 160mg pills $280.00 | lyrica 75mg pills 270 $345.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $304.00 | effect of cialis on women | testosterone anadoil 40mg $123.00 | noroxin 400mg pills $140.00 | best price for generic viagra | artane 2mg pills $227.00 | lipitor 40mg pills $108.00 | buy cialis once daily | how to get viagra | deltasone 10mg pills $83.00 | penegra 100mg pills $327.00 | primaquine 15mg pills $207.00 | lyrica 75mg pills 270 $345.00 | duloxetine 20mg pills $133.00 | baclofen 10mg pills $186.00 | cytotec 200mg pills $163.00 | cialis tablets foreign | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + viagra super active $156.00 | cheap generic overnight viagra | minomycin 50mg pills $378.00 | tinidazole 500mg pills $149.00 | stromectol 3mg pills $139.00 | provanol 80mg pills $127.00 | zyprexa 7.5mg pills $130.00 | advair diskus 250mcg inhaler $147.00 | viagra purchase by phone | paxil 10mg pills 360 pills $465.00 | viagra rx in canada | cefadroxil 200mg pills $91.00 | women does viagra work | cymbalta 60mg pills $187.00 | lynoral 50mcg pills $92.00 | get viagra | noroxin 400mg pills $119.00 | ed trial packs priligy dapoxetine 30mg + stendra 50mg 80 $220.00 | lamisil 10mg cream $147.00 | p2 pharmacy uk | arcoxia 120mg pills $112.00 | clomid 50mg pills $122.00 | etodolac 500mg pills $266.00 | h h order viagra | buspar 10mg pills $156.00 | adalat 10mg pills $142.00 ]

One thought on “How the Brew a Coffee…the Japanese Way”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>