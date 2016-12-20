How the Brew a Coffee…the Japanese Way

How the Brew a Christmas Coffee Using a Wooden ROBO-BARISTA the Japanese Way
- Download special Nescafé app and fire it up.
- On the BARISTA app, select the emoticon that best fits your current mood.
- Observe that your emoticon then transforms into a cute bird character (which suspiciously looks like stealth Twitter marketing) and appears on the screen at Nescafé Barista i-coffee moment ensemble machine.
- Also watch that at the same time, a wooden ball is released from the top of the wooden i-coffee moment ensemble machine instrument to play a Christmas melodies* as it rolls down striking the tuned xylophone-like steps.
- Finally, your coffee poops out of the bottom of the robo-barista
- Remove your cup and drink coffee
You can enjoy this Rube Goldberg coffee machine in Tokyo’s Harajuku from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday Dec. 25. Derived from popular Japanese pitagorasu/ピタゴラス/Pythagorean devices, this contraption looks like a massive coffee mug measuring about three and half meters tall and three meters wide. A wooden ball is released from the top into a staircase-shaped maze that plays Christmas songs* as it rolls downwards striking the tuned xylophone steps on its way in a whimsical and entertaining display. The contraption consists of 180 xylophone-like keys and 1450 individual parts. Its construction required approximately five months and utilized laser machining as well as a number of other frou-frou technologies.
*The Christmas songs performed are:
- We wish you a Merry Christmas
- Joy to the World
- Winter Wonderland
