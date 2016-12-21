Ninja prayer pose pants?

kancho suprise buttsecs Kancho is the insidious Japanese school prank performed by poking both index fingers into someone’s butt when the victim is not looking that’s like a “Ninja Prayer Pose” below.no-kancho sign for japanese schools

Men’s Prayer Ninja Kancho Pose boxer shorts
…are a fun gift of men’s rugby uniform-style underwear from Rakuten.

 
Why rugby kancho underwear? Read the full rest-of-the-story in the Comments section.

~~~~~~~~~
Previous kancho fun on the 3Yen:

 



[ brand name cialis overnight | lopressor 25mg pills $70.00 | zestril 2.5mg pills $70.00 | atarax 10 mg pills 360 pills $387.00 | emugel 50gm tube $170.00 | viagra generic availability india | cipro 1000mg pills $369.00 | speman 60 tablet bottle $313.00 | viagra testimonials | what better viagra or cialis | urispas 200mg pills $266.00 | sildenafil citrate 130mg pills 360 pills $568.00 | flomax 0.4mg pills $264.00 | triphala 60 tablet bottle $281.00 | diltiazem hci 60mg pills $182.00 | the truth about cialis | viagra 150mg pills $63.00 | viagra online sales | lopid 300mg pills $176.00 | viagra and alcohol | tinidazole 500mg pills $126.00 | provanol 80mg pills $199.00 | sinequan 25mg pills $332.00 | neem 60 tablet bottle $91.00 | inderal 40mg pills $142.00 | celebrex 100mg pills $81.00 | nitroglycerin 6.4mg (25 capsule bottle) $130.00 | requip 2mg pills $120.00 | cardizem 90mg pills $111.00 | herbal prescription viagra | zocor 10mg pills $117.00 | reglan 10mg pills $138.00 | female viagra cream | calan 80mg pills $263.00 | suprax 100mg pills $148.00 | detrol 4mg pills $322.00 | try viagra for free | tenoretic 25mg pills $141.00 | aristocort 40mg pills $118.00 | copycat viagra | breast success 90 capsules bottle $162.00 | cardizem 180mg pills $91.00 | adhd strattera 18mg pills $155.00 | allopurinol 100mg pills $138.00 | prometrium 100mg pills $115.00 | doxazosin 2mg pills $182.00 | nexium 20mg pills $115.00 | analgin 500mg $68.00 | zebeta 5mg pills $104.00 | acyclovir 200mg pills $95.00 | lasuna 60 tablet bottle $316.00 | ceftin 500mg pills $324.00 | coreg 12.5mg pills $83.00 | accutane 5mg pills $149.00 ]

2 thoughts on “Ninja prayer pose pants?”

  1. The-rest-of-the-story of the “ninja pose prayer” rugby underwear…

    Japan’s national rugby team fullback, Ayumu Goromaru, does what he calls a “samurai prayer*” before kicking the ball, which many Japanese people think looks like a kancho pervy prank.

    *There’s no such thing like this “samurai prayer” and Goromaru says he’s non-religious.
    gogoro-maru

    The “ninja pose” does however does look similar to one of the characteristic poses of Buddha, doesn’t it?
    buddha-prayingbuddha-kancho

    After leading last year’s “greatest upset in rugby World Cup history”, Ayumu Goromaru, became mega-famous for his orchestrating the win of the Rugby World Cup 2015. He is now a national hero and has written a book, hence the intense interest in him and strange products such as a “ninja pose prayer” rugby underwear.
    rugby-buddha-pose-book

  2. The problem of Kancho is so serious in Japan, it has warranted making warning signs, etc.

    no-kancho-sign_250x
    kancho-story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>