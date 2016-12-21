Ninja prayer pose pants?

Kancho is the insidious Japanese school prank performed by poking both index fingers into someone’s butt when the victim is not looking that’s like a “Ninja Prayer Pose” below.

Men’s Prayer Ninja Kancho Pose boxer shorts

…are a fun gift of men’s rugby uniform-style underwear from Rakuten. rakuten.co.jp



Why rugby kancho underwear? Read the full rest-of-the-story in the Comments section.

