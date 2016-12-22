How to wrap Japanese Xmas presents

hinky-wrap-japan Thanks to Kotaku.com, here’s the newest way to wrap Japanese XXXmas presents—Otona Maki/おとなまき, lit. “adult wrapping”.
Ok, ok, the claim is that this a Japanese therapeutic method emulates the comfortable feel of a mother’s womb, but it obviously that its just another example of Japa-hinkiness.
 
Learn lurid details at Kotaku’s:

‵‵In Japan, There’s A Freaky-Looking Way To Relax otona-maki

 
xxxmas-wrapping_250xPRIOR ART aplenty for Otona Maki wrapping such as our posts covering:

 

 


4 thoughts on “How to wrap Japanese Xmas presents”

  4. Do they drench the wrapping plastic sheets in cheap whiskey to also remember that fetal alcohol poisoning you got there ?

